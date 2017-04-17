Franklin Regional baseball wins 4 straight games

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Franklin Regional senior infielder Will Constantin finalized his decision as to where he will continue his baseball career at the collegiate last Friday with a commitment to Clarion.

It was the latest bit of good news for a Panthers baseball program that has been hitting it out of the park in WPIAL action this spring.

Franklin Regional ran the gauntlet last week with four games in four days, and the Panthers came away from that stretch undefeated. It put their record at 5-1 overall and 4-1 in Section 3-5A play.

They won five in a row since a tough 8-7 opening loss to Laurel Highlands in a season opener that saw a Panthers' rally in the latter innings fall short.

Those results have put FR fifth in the most recent Tribune-Review 5A rankings released Sunday. The Panthers' debut in the top five pushed Laurel Highlands (4-2) to the outside looking in.

FR's latest triumph was a dramatic and emotional one.

The Panthers trailed Bethel Park, 6-1, after the first inning of a nonsection contest last Thursday. FR battled back, and the game went into extra innings.

In the bottom of the eighth, Michael Haley produced a walk-off double to send the Panthers past the Black Hawks.

Along the way, Noah Weiner and Bryson Harper delivered home runs.

Joe and Will Constantin each smacked doubles for FR, which entered the week second in the section behind undefeated Latrobe (5-0).

The Panthers and Wildcats will clash for the first time Friday. The contest is set for 4 p.m. at Haymaker Park in Murrysville.

Softball

The Franklin Regional softball team suffered a tough 4-3 section loss to Penn-Trafford on April 10. It was the Panthers' first Section 1-5A setback of the season.

But the Panthers didn't let that loss, which put them, P-T and Kiski Area in a three-way tie for first in the section at 6-1, get them down. They responded at Woodland Hills a day later and produced a 12-0 victory.

FR's first meeting with rival Plum last Thursday was a battle, but the Panthers prevailed 6-3. Plum grabbed an early 2-0 lead, but Franklin Regional took the lead for good in the bottom of the third with three runs.

A pair of runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth provided insurance for Angalee Beall, who threw a three-hitter with seven strikeouts.

Beall struck out seven and walked none. Of the three Plum runs, only one was earned.

Julia Yurinko was the hitting star for the Panthers as she doubled and drove in three runs. Mallory Halleck added a double for FR, which collected 10 hits.

FR is No. 5 in this week's Tribune-Review 5A rankings.

The Panthers started the season with a successful 3-0 trip to Florida. They returned and handled section foe Gateway, 12-1, and handed Kiski Area its lone section loss, 7-2.

The Panthers host a Kiski Area team looking for revenge at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.