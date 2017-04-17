Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Baseball

Westmoreland high school roundup: Hempfield's Ryan shines in nonsection win

Staff Reports | Monday, April 17, 2017, 9:21 p.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

The Albert Gallatin softball team entered the week riding a seven-game winning streak.

Morgan Ryan made sure that run ended Monday afternoon.

The Notre Dame recruit threw a three-hitter with 16 strikeouts and went 3 for 4 with a double, home run and five RBIs as Class 6A No. 1-ranked Hempfield won 6-0 at Albert Gallatin.

Jenna Osikowicz was 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and RBI for the Spartans (10-0). Maddy Hershberger took the loss for Class 5A Albert Gallatin (7-2).

Belle Vernon 3, South Fayette 0 — Bailey Parshall threw a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts and also had three hits, as Class 4A No. 2 Belle Vernon (9-1) won a nonsection game.

Leechburg 10, Derry 9 (9 inn.) — Chelsea Bisi went 4 for 5 with three RBIs and hit for the cycle, but Derry (2-4) fell short in a nonsection loss to Class A No. 2 Leechburg (6-1).

Danielle Zemba was 2 for 2 with a double for the Trojans.

Vincentian Academy 18, Greensburg Central Catholic 8 (5 inn.) — In nonection play, Brittany Stawovy tripled as Greensburg Central Catholic (1-2) fell to Vincentian Academy (1-4), which scored 18 runs on two hits and 15 walks.

Baseball

Hempfield 5, Central Catholic 4 — The Spartans (6-5) scored the winning run on a bases-loaded balk in the bottom of the sixth inning in a nonsection game at Hempfield. Dylan Visnic had two doubles and Jordan Fiedor doubled for the Spartans. Tyler Dancu earned the win.

Penn-Trafford 13, West Mifflin 0 (5 inn.) — Logan Hawkins went 3 for 3 with an RBI to help Penn-Trafford (5-2) win a nonsection game. Zach Mancz, Cade Patterson, Mario Disso and Ben Mongelluzo had extra-base hits.

Tyler Horvat, Christian Pfrogner and Hawkins combined for a three-hitter.

Plum 11, Franklin Regional 1 (5 inn.) — In a nonsection game, Plum improved to 6-4 with a win over visiting Franklin Regional (5-2).

Girls lacrosse

Franklin Regional 15, Plum 2 — Anna Stephens had four goals, and Silvia Bononi, Danielle Hodowanec and Francesca Giacchino added two each as Franklin Regional (6-0, 5-0) won a Section 1-AA game.

