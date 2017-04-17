Pitch count rules draw mixed reactions early on

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High school pitchers are hoping the person charting their pitches this season doesn't get ahead in the count.

It could cost them a win.

Area teams are adjusting to the new PIAA baseball rules that limit players to 100 pitches in a day.

Some area pitchers have gone from zero to 100 in six innings — and that has nothing to do with miles per hour. Pitch counts have cost them complete-game opportunities, led to no-decisions and rallies by the other team, and placed the onus on relievers. Pitch totals have altered strategy, while 1-2-3 innings and mercy-ruled wins are more welcome than ever because they salvage arms.

“We have only gone the distance with one pitcher so far,” Penn-Trafford coach Dan Miller said. “I am in favor of the new rule based on caution with high school arms and challenging us as coaches to maximize our rotation.”

Here's the fallout: If a team has a pitcher exceed 100 pitches in a game, it has to forfeit. Coaches or scorekeepers handling the pitch counts are expected to compare numbers between innings.

No forfeits have happened so far, but teams continue to adjust to the rules.

Both teams keep pitches during games but the home team's total is official. Often, teams have different totals but are only off by a few pitches.

Umpires have nothing to do with pitch counts and do not keep a running total so the accountability — and integrity for the rules — falls on the teams.

“We really haven't noticed much of a difference,” Hempfield coach Tim Buzzard said. “We're used to keeping innings anyway, so it isn't too much different. We've already kept an eye on pitchers for years.”

But when Hempfield and Penn-Trafford played last week in the Section 2-6A opener, both starters flirted with the 100-pitch limit and were locked in a duel for six innings. Penn-Trafford's Brian Hellestead threw 99 pitches in five innings, while Hempfield's Justin Wright left in the sixth inning with 97 pitches. Hempfield won 6-1, but led 2-1 heading to the seventh.

Norwin's Chris Wallace was throwing a perfect game when his pitch count became an issue at Central Catholic earlier this month. Nearing 70 pitches, he was pulled in the fifth inning because coach Mike Liebdzinski wanted to throw him a few days later against Hempfield.

“It's risky (because of the weather),” Liebdzinski said. “But you have to be thinking ahead.”

The new rules were established with safety and rest in mind. Pitchers must sit for three days after they throw 76-100 pitches, two days for 51-75 and one day for 26-50. There is no rest time required for less than 26 pitches but a pitcher cannot throw more than two consecutive days.

A pitcher is not permitted to throw 200 pitches in one calendar week.

A team like Latrobe barely worries about pitch counts because it has such a deep rotation and bullpen. Even its complete-game wins have been proficient and neatly under 100.

“We have three pitchers that can go the full 100 pitches (if needed), giving our bullpen rest for when we truly need it,” Latrobe ace Jared Kollar said. “But for other teams that aren't as lucky, I'm sure it puts more pressure on their bullpen.”

Kollar said his cutoff last season was around 100 pitches so little has changed.

“If I do reach (the limit) before the end of the game I trust my teammates to do just as well, if not better,” he said.

Other teams have been directly affected.

Franklin Regional, Derry and Jeannette all have run into situations where they had to pull starters who were up against the pitch limit.

“I was completely fine with it,” Franklin Regional coach Bobby Saddler said of the rules. “I am glad that we have a rule to protect the players.”

The set limit is more tangible and prevents pitchers from overdoing it on the mound. When the PIAA used innings (14 per calendar week) to limit pitchers, pitch counts sometimes ballooned well over 100 — and so did swollen arms.

“I know when I played I never wanted to come out of a game and would always tell my coach my arm was fine,” said Saddler, a former standout pitcher at Penn-Trafford and Cal (Pa.).

Derry took a four-hit shutout into the seventh against Indiana, on 91 pitches.

“He allowed back-to-back singles and struck out a hitter and was at 101 pitches,” Derry coach John Flickinger said. “I had to pull him when I know he could of finished the game. If we would have played the next two days, my kid would of been the DH and not have even picked up a ball. Easter break helps.”

Pitchers can finish pitching to a batter if they reach 100 during an at-bat.

In another instance, Derry was up big and Flickinger was going to pull his starter after 52 pitches in four innings.

The game was on a Monday, and he wanted to make the pitcher available for Thursday. Flickinger knew he could not allow him to go over 74 pitches. After throwing five pitches to two batters, the next two combined to foul off eight pitches.

“Suffice to say my guy gave up two more baserunners and threw 79 pitches at the end of that inning and was then ineligible to throw Thursday,” Flickinger said. “If we went by the old inning rule, he would have been fine.”

While overall a fan of the new rules, Flickinger said the pitch count has created situational limitations.

“I has affected the way we pitch to hitters for sure, such as using too many of the good ole ‘waste pitches' to try and get someone to chase,” he said.

Jeannette, which does not have the staff depth of larger programs, had a pitcher throw 76 pitches, and coach Marcus Clarkson did not want to yank him because it was a section game.

“Normally 76 pitches is a good, efficient game,” Clarkson said. “We had a nonsection game (coming up) vs. No. 1-ranked Vincentian and our best pitcher, who felt great, was unavailable because 75-100 pitches needs three calendar days of rest.”

Teams are encouraged to chart pitch counts using the GameChanger or MaxPreps apps.

Sometimes even technology needs relief when it comes to the new rules.

“My iPad overheated during a game so I had to manually enter all the information when I got home,” Clarkson said. “Minor things, but frustrating.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.