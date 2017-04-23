Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Baseball

Alle-Kiski Valley high school sports week ahead: April 24-30, 2017
Bill Beckner Jr. | Sunday, April 23, 2017, 6:12 p.m.

Updated 6 minutes ago

Highlights of the week ahead in local high school sports:

MONDAY

No. 5-ranked Derry (6-2, 4-2) won on a walk-off balk when it played Knoch earlier this season, but the No. 3 Knights (7-3, 5-2) will be the host in their second Section 1-4A meeting.

Two other baseball games of note include Franklin Regional (6-3, 5-2) at Laurel Highlands (5-3, 3-2) in Section 3-5A, and Butler (7-4) at Hempfield (8-5) in Class 6A nonsection action between two of the WPIAL's largest schools.

• Shady Side Academy (1-3, 1-3) visits Greensburg Central Catholic (1-2, 1-1) in Section 2-2A softball. GCC has played only three games because of weather postponements.

Other softball games to watch: Greensburg Salem (3-7) at Southmoreland (4-3) and Shaler (6-2) at 6A No. 1 Hempfield (11-0). Hempfield has won 25 straight games. Its last loss was to Shaler on April 27, 2016.

• Penn-Trafford tries to make it two wins in a row in the WPIAL Class AAA boys tennis playoffs. The Warriors play at Upper St. Clair in the quarterfinals.

TUESDAY

The Section 1-AAA boys and girls track and field team championships will be decided when Hempfield visits Norwin.

Derry, whose boys and girls teams are 7-0, will travel to Greensburg Central Catholic to take on the Centurions and Southmoreland. The boys will be seeking their first section title since 2000 and the girls their first since '10.

• Notable softball on the schedule includes Hempfield (11-0, 6-0) at Fox Chapel (4-5, 3-2), 5A No. 3 Franklin Regional (9-3, 8-1) at Greensburg Salem (3-7, 3-6) and Derry (3-4, 2-3) at 4A No. 4 Knoch (10-1, 4-1).

• Hempfield tries to hand Penn-Trafford its first Section 3-AAA loss when the boys volleyball teams play in Harrison City.

WEDNESDAY

First place in Section 2-6A baseball will be on the line when Hempfield (8-5, 4-1) travels to No. 3 Norwin (9-2, 4-1). Norwin has won five in a row but its last loss came against Hempfield, 7-6.

Greensburg Salem (5-3, 4-3) is in the thick of the playoff race in Section 1-4A but will get a test at home against Freeport (7-3, 4-2). Freeport won the first meeting 12-2.

Deer Lakes (8-3, 4-1) at Derry (6-2, 4-2) is another good game from the same section. Deer Lakes is ranked No. 4 and Derry No. 5 in 4A.

THURSDAY

The marquee softball game will be No. 4 Knoch at No. 3 Mt. Pleasant in a Section 1-4A clash for first place. Mt. Pleasant won the teams' first matchup, 4-2.

FRIDAY

Basketball season comes to a close with all-star weekend: The annual Roundball Classic at Geneva College. Twelve teams will play six games over two days.

• Baseball: Penn-Trafford will look to avenge an earlier loss to Hempfield when the teams play at Hempfield in Section 2-6A. Also watch Norwin at Plum, Derry at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, and Jeannette at Monessen.

• Softball: Penn-Trafford at Norwin and Mt. Pleasant at South Park are strong matchups.

• The Mars Invitational highlights the track and field schedule.

SATURDAY

Latrobe again will host the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Track and Field Championships.

Hempfield's Hayden Fox was the field MVP last year after winning the javelin in a meet-record 198 feet, 3 inches, and the pole vault (14 feet). Hempfield's Gabby Holmberg was the overall MVP for most points earned. She won the 200-meter dash, took second in the triple jump and anchored the winning 400-meter relay.

Team champions last year were the Hempfield boys and girls, Monessen (boys AA), and Ligonier Valley (girls AA).

• Greensburg Central Catholic and Greensburg Salem will play in a local baseball showcase game at 1 p.m. at Seton Hill. Penn-Trafford will play McGuffey at PNC Park.

• The Roundball Classic at Geneva features four “main” all-star basketball games.

Girls: District 6/10 vs. WPIAL Class A/2A/3A/City League at 2 p.m.; Class 5A/4A vs. 6A at 4 p.m.

Boys: Class 3A vs. 4A at 6 p.m.; Class 5A/Prep vs. Class 6A at 8.

The girls' 4 p.m. game features 11 Division I recruits.

