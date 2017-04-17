Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Baseball

Pittsburgh high school roundup: Shaler baseball holds off Moon

Staff Reports | Monday, April 17, 2017, 9:39 p.m.

Updated 18 minutes ago

The Shaler baseball team got off to a fast start Monday afternoon but needed to hold off a late Moon rally en route to a 9-8 nonsection victory.

Adam Zulka and Tyler Smith each had three RBIs for the Class 6A Titans (8-3). Jake Farringer was 3 for 4 and James Diamond had two doubles and two RBIs for Class 5A Moon (5-3).

West Allegheny 10, Carrick 0 (5 inn.) — In Section 2-5A, Austin Hendrick had three RBIs and Logan Malatak added two as No. 1 West Allegheny (9-0, 4-0) earned a victory.

OLSH 8, Laurel 1 — In Section 2-2A, Keifer Bishop was 3 for 4 to help No. 3 OLSH (7-1, 4-1) to victory. Dylan Osheka earned the victory.

Carlynton 7, South Side Beaver 5 — Jake Seitz was 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Zack Oddi was 3 for 4 as Class 2A No. 5 Carlynton (9-1) won a nonsection game.

Mt. Lebanon 6, Fox Chapel 3 — Tyler Romanias allowed four hits with six strikeouts in five innings to lift Mt. Lebanon (7-4) to a nonsection win.

Softball

West Allegheny 10, Hampton 0 (5 inn.) — Ashley Seamon threw a two-hitter with two strikeouts, and Jillian Weber was 4 for 4 with three RBIs as Class 5A West Allegheny (9-0, 3-0) won a Section 3 game. Steve Twardy tossed a one-hitter with four strikeouts.

West Greene 14, Mapletown 1 (5 inn.) — Madison Renner threw a one-hitter with six strikeouts and also doubled in two runs as No. 1 West Greene (11-0, 6-0) won in Section 2-A.

Baldwin 7, North Hills 5 — Adeline Tagg hit a two-run walk-off home run to lift No. 4 Baldwin (6-2) to a nonsection victory. She was 3 for 3 and also was the winning pitcher. Madison Posterivo was 3 for 4 with a home run, and McKenzie Saban also homered for North Hills (4-5).

Hopewell 15, Beaver Falls 0 (4 inn.) — Megan Ramaley had four RBIs and Holly Singer had a home run and three RBIs as Hopewell (3-4) won a nonsection game.

