Baseball

Westmoreland high school roundup: Derry softball rallies for victory

Staff Reports | Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 9:45 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Yough's Olivia Miller scores on Kayley Westerman's base hit to give the Cougars a 4-3 lead over Southmoreland in the sixth inning on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Southmoreland High School.

Kam Kelley's RBI single in the top of the seventh inning proved to be the difference as Derry scored a 3-2 win over Uniontown in a Section 1-4A softball game Tuesday afternoon.

Kelly was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Taylor Wambold was 3 for 4 and Chelsea Bisi and Haley Wedow added two hits. Bisi threw a five-hitter with eight strikeouts to earn the win for the Trojans (3-4, 2-3).

Yough 4, Southmoreland 3 — Southmoreland gave the state champs a scare, but Yough was not fazed against its former section opponent and showed what it has learned from big-game situations.

The Cougars rallied to clip the Scotties, 4-3, in a Class 4A nonsection game.

Trailing 3-1 in the top of the sixth, top-ranked Yough (8-1) avoided the upset with a three-run inning. Olivia Miller cut the deficit to one with an RBI single and Kayley Westerman delivered a two-run single to score Alona Sleith and Miller to make it 4-3.

Adeline Nicholson hit a two-run home run for Southmoreland (4-3) in the bottom of the first and Katie Troisi-Clark added an RBI for the Scotties.

Hannah Bach had three hits for Yough.

Armstrong 9, Greensburg Salem 8 — Visiting Armstrong (6-4, 5-3) scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to secure a Section 1-5A victory. Tiffany Bruzda was 3 for 5 with five RBIs for Greensburg Salem (2-7, 2-6).

Franklin Regional 12, Gateway 2 (6 inn.) — Crissey Kemerer was 5 for 5 with a double and two RBIs, and Angalee Beall threw a one-hitter with nine strikeouts as No. 5 Franklin Regional (8-3, 7-1) won a Section 1-5A game. Jocelyn Behr doubled in two runs and Mia Miller had an RBI double for the Panthers, who had 18 hits.

Penn-Trafford 10, Woodland Hills 0 (5 inn.) — Bree Ginther and Emma Nedley each went 3 for 3 and Lydia DeFazio was 2 for 2 as No. 4 Penn-Trafford (7-3, 7-1) rolled to a Section 1-5A win. Morgan Hilty allowed one hit in three innings and earned the win.

Jeannette 5, Valley 3 — Jeannette (3-4, 2-3) belted out 14 hits en route to a nonsection victory at Valley (0-5, 0-4). Faith Johnston threw a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and also went 3 for 4 with a double and RBI for the Jayhawks. Chloe Stein and Hannah Poth added RBIs in the win.

Mt. Pleasant 6, Norwin 5 — Addy Kubasky tripled and Meadow Uncapher hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning as Class 4A No. 3 Mt. Pleasant (5-1) won a nonsection game. Johnna Karas was 2 for 4 for Norwin (2-5).

North Allegheny 7, Latrobe 5 — Latrobe (4-3) jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first inning before North Allegheny rallied for a nonsection win. Morgan Schweizer had a two-run double for Latrobe.

Anna Pilotta was 3 for 4 for the Tigers (6-2).

Ligonier Valley 3, Northern Cambria 0 — Lexie Petrof tossed a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts as Ligonier Valley (8-2, 8-0) won in the District 6 Heritage Conference. Petrof had a two-run double, and Lindsey Stormer had two hits for the Rams.

California 9, Greensburg Central Catholic 2 — Alex Adams was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs as Class 2A No. 2 California (8-1) won a nonsection game at Greensburg Central Catholic (3-1). Brandon Powell added two hits and two RBIs in the win. Jack Liberatore took the loss for GCC.

Jeannette 7, East Allegheny 2 — At Buster Clarkson Field, Tre Cunningham had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored as Jeannette (4-3) won a nonsection game. Tyler Elliott had three hits for the Jayhawks.

Blaze Tran earned the win.

Norwin 10, Kiski Area 0 (5 inn.) — Nick Zona and Matt Lamanti each had two-run doubles, and Tanner Mahofski was 2 for 2 with an RBI as Class 6A No. 4 Norwin (7-2) earned a nonsection win. Andrew Wiggins threw a one-hitter with four strikeouts for the Knights.

Yough 11, Mt. Pleasant 7 — Jarett Bach had three hits to help Yough (4-4) earn a nonsection victory. Mt. Pleasant (3-4) scored all its runs in the fourth inning and led 7-2 before Yough rallied. Joe Shrum doubled and tripled for the Vikings.

Ligonier valley 16, Penns Manor 4 (6 inn.) — Hunter Jones was 4 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs as Ligonier Valley (2-5, 2-5) won a District 6 Heritage Conference game. Ethan Boring was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Mike Petrof and John Salancy added two RBIs each.

Boys lacrosse

Franklin Regional 10, Fox Chapel 5 — In Section 2-AAA, Brad Brncic scored three goals to help Franklin Regional (5-3) to victory.

Hempfield 14, Plum 7 — Andrew Fox had five goals and Luke Weir scored four as Hempfield (3-4) won a Section 2-AAA game.

