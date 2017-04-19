Pittsburgh high school roundup: No. 1 Pine-Richland takes down No. 2 North Allegheny

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In a battle of the top two baseball teams in WPIAL Class 6A, Troy LaNeve went 2 for 3 with four RBIs to lead No. 1 Pine-Richland to a 7-1 win over North Allegheny in Section 1.

Ryan Okuda threw a three-hitter, and Matthew Wood added two RBIs for the Rams (10-1, 4-0).

Alex Mesaros homered for North Allegheny (8-1, 3-1).

Seneca Valley 5, Shaler 1 — Corey Greiner threw a three-hitter with two strikeouts as Seneca Valley (6-5, 1-3) won in Section 1-6A.

Mars 3, Fox Chapel 2 — Dylan Rotz tossed a six-hitter with six strikeouts as Mars (5-4, 4-1) won a Section 1-5A game. Nick McRandal homered for the Foxes (2-8, 2-3).

Moon 9, West Allegheny 5 — Nicholas Maue hit a two-run home run as Moon (7-3, 4-1) knocked off No. 1 West Allegheny (9-1, 4-1) in Section 2-5A. Devin Donaldson had a two-run homer for the Indians.

Blackhawk 11, Quaker Valley 1 (5 inn.) — Anthony Sebastian homered, and Andy McClymonds threw a two-hitter with nine strikeouts as No. 1 Blackhawk (11-0, 6-0) won in Section 2-4A.

Hopewell 1, Ambridge 0 — Mitch Heramic hit a walk-off single as Hopewell (6-6, 3-3) won in Section 2-4A game.

Ringgold 5, Elizabeth Forward 2 — In Section 3-4A, George Martin and Koby Bubash each knocked in two runs to help Ringgold (6-2, 3-2) earn a victory.

Mohawk 9, Beaver Falls 8 — Brayden Cameron had a walk-off single as Mohawk (1-8, 1-4) won a Section 2-3A game.

Riverside 4, Avonworth 3 — Danny Fox doubled in a run and Christian Cicchinelli threw a six-hitter with five strikeouts as No. 1 Riverside (9-1, 6-0) knocked off No. 4 Avonworth (5-2, 3-2) in Section 2-3A.

Freedom 10, Laurel 7 — Kevin Lawrence hit a grand slam, and Jason Norman had a two-run homer as Freedom (5-4, 3-3) won in Section 2-2A.

Carlynton 3, Brentwood 2 (8 inn.) – Courtney Mickens had the walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning as No. 5 Carlynton (10-1, 5-1) won in Section 3-2A. Zack Oddi threw a five-hitter for the win.

Jefferson-Morgan 5, Monessen 4 — Gage Clark scattered seven hits and struck out eight and also tripled as Jefferson-Morgan (4-4, 4-0) won in Section 2-A.

Softball

West Allegheny 10, Moon 7 — Mackenzie Partyka was 3 for 3 with three doubles and three RBIs as No. 1 West Allegheny (11-0, 5-0) defeated No. 2 Moon (6-2, 4-2) in Section 2-5A. Ashley Seamon won her 11th game of the season. Brooke Wilson added three hits and three RBIs and Savanna Lewis had three hits in the win.

Seton-La Salle 5, Serra Catholic 1 — In Section 1-2A, winning pitcher Jada Simon had two hits and two RBIs and Lexi Wagner was 2 for 3 with a home run and double, as Seton-La Salle (5-2, 4-1) earned a victory.

Elizabeth Forward 3, Thomas Jefferson 2 — Cassidy Kern, Jessica Cartia and winning pitcher Lauren Mathews all had two hits as Elizabeth Forward (6-5) won a nonsection game.

Hampton 4, Chartiers Valley 1 — Ashley Sheetz was 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs as Hampton (5-6) won a nonsection game.

Montour 6, Highlands 0 — Brittney Seibert and Lindsey Pens each had three hits to help Montour (8-4) to a nonsection win.

Waynesburg 7, West Greene 6 — Bailey Shimek's three-run home run with two outs in the top of the seventh led Waynesburg (8-2) to a nonsection victory. McKenna Lampe was 3 for 4 with a double, two home runs and two RBIs for West Greene (12-1).

Boys tennis

North Allegheny 5, Franklin Regional 0 — Richard Hoffman, Ivan Voinov and Andrew Chunrazzi won in singles as North Allegheny earned a WPIAL Class AAA first-round win.

Peters Township 5, Central Catholic 0 — Connor Bruce, Ryan Farrell and Miguel Ascencio all won singles matches to lead Peters Township to a WPIAL Class AAA first-round win.

Pine-Richland 3, Allderdice 2 — Sid Iyer won at second singles, and the doubles teams of Young Kim/Jonah Krause and Mike Brudy/Jared Roskin also won as Pine-Richland secured a WPIAL Class AAA first-round win.