Baseball

Greensburg Salem tops Derry in playoff atmosphere
Paul Schofield | Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 8:18 p.m.
Derry’s Ryan Polinsky (5) and Derry’s Isaac Buterbaugh (2) touch gloves after the last out against Greensburg Salem in the bottom of the fifth on Wednesday April 19, 2017 at Greensburg Salem.
Derry’s Zack Blystone (6) celebrates a base hit against Greensburg Salem in the top of the sixth inning on Wednesday April 19, 2017 at Greensburg Salem.
Derry starting pitcher Josh Bauer (10) against Greensburg Salem in the bottom of the second inning on Wednesday April 19, 2017 at Greensburg Salem.
Greensburg Salem’s Dajauhn Hertzog (1) reaches but can't make a play on the ball against Derry in the top of the sixth inning on Wednesday April 19, 2017 at Greensburg Salem.
Greensburg Salem’s Robert Borbonus (8) fields the ball and throws to first for the out against Derry in the top of the sixth on Wednesday April 19, 2017 at Greensburg Salem.
Derry’s Zack Blystone (6) celebrates a throw to first for the out against Greensburg Salem in the top of the second inning on Wednesday April 19, 2017 at Greensburg Salem.
Derry’s Josh Bauer (10) wipes his face as time is called in the bottom of the sixth inning against Greensburg Salem on Wednesday April 19, 2017 at Greensburg Salem.
Derry’s Anthony Oshie (4) reacts after Greensburg Salem’s Ryan Collette (7) is ruled safe after Oshie came off the bag for a single in the bottom of the sixth inning on Wednesday April 19, 2017 at Greensburg Salem.
Greensburg Salem’s Jake Hoyle (16) makes the catch for the out against Derry in the top of the top fifth innign on Wednesday April 19, 2017 at Greensburg Salem.
Greensburg Salem’s Matt Wicker (11) celebrates after an RBI single against Derry in the bottom of the first inning on Wednesday April 19, 2017 at Greensburg Salem.
Greensburg Salem’s Jake Hoyle (16) beats the throw back to Derry’s Anthony Oshie (4) at first base in the bottom of the fourth inning on Wednesday April 19, 2017 at Greensburg Salem.
Derry’s Donte Klapchar (20) watches a bunt as he heads toward first against Greensburg Salem in the top of the third inning on Wednesday April 19, 2017 at Greensburg Salem.
Greensburg Salem’s Alec Shaw (12) and Greensburg Salem’s Ryan Collette (7) celebrate their team's 3-0 win against Derry on Wednesday April 19, 2017 at Greensburg Salem.
Derry’s Zack Blystone (6) is tagged out stealing second base by Greensburg Salem’s Dajauhn Hertzog (1) in the top of the sixth inning on Wednesday April 19, 2017 at Greensburg Salem.
Derry’s Ryan Polinsky (5) reacts after a strike against Greensburg Salem in the top of the third inning on Wednesday April 19, 2017 at Greensburg Salem.
Greensburg Salem’s Jake Hoyle (16) celebrates Greensburg Salem’s Andrew Rosenburg's (6) out against Derry in the top of the seventh innign on Wednesday April 19, 2017 at Greensburg Salem.
Derry’s Donte Klapchar (20) is upended as he tags out Greensburg Salem’s Ryan Collette (7) while trying to steal second in the bottom of the third inning on Wednesday April 19, 2017 at Greensburg Salem.
Greensburg Salem’s Ryan Collette (7) at bat against Derry in the bottom of the sixth inning on Wednesday April 19, 2017 at Greensburg Salem.
Derry’s Anthony Oshie (4) and Derry’s Josh Bauer (10) in the bottom of the fourth inning against Greensburg Salem on Wednesday April 19, 2017 at Greensburg Salem.
Greensburg Salem’s Ryan Collette (7) returns to the dugout after the top of the fourth inning against Derry on Wednesday April 19, 2017 at Greensburg Salem.
Greensburg Salem starting pitcher Alec Shaw (12) against Derry in the top of the third inning on Wednesday April 19, 2017 at Greensburg Salem.
Greensburg Salem’s Andrew Rosenburg (6) catches the ball bare handed off a bounce and throws the ball in stride to second base for the out against Derry in the top of the seventh inning on Wednesday April 19, 2017 at Greensburg Salem.

Updated 11 minutes ago

It might be the midpoint of the baseball season, but Greensburg Salem's game Wednesday was a must win.

The Golden Lions (4-3, 3-3) needed to keep their playoff hopes alive, and senior pitcher Alec Shaw and junior right fielder Jake Hoyle delivered.

Shaw tossed a three-hit shutout and Hoyle drove in two runs with two doubles as Greensburg Salem defeated second-place Derry, 3-0, in a Section 1-4A battle.

The Trojans (5-2, 4-2) entered the game in a virtual logjam at the top with Deer Lakes, Knoch and Freeport, but Indiana helped the Golden Lions' cause by defeating Freeport (6-3, 3-2), and Knoch (7-2, 5-1) handed Deer Lakes (7-3, 5-1) its first section loss 5-4 in 13 innings.

“We took the mindset that this was like a playoff game,” Greensburg Salem coach Bill Wisniewski said. “In high school baseball you're going to win a lot of games if you throw strikes, not walk anyone and let your defense make plays.

“That's what Alec did. He mixed his pitches well, changed speed and he kept them off-balanced.”

Shaw is a submarine-style pitcher. He slings from the right-side a la former Pirate reliever Kent Tekulve and former Royal reliever Dan Quisenberry.

“I've been throwing sidearm since I started,” Shaw said. “I started going lower in the summer.”

“Alec pitched tremendous,” Derry coach John Flickinger said. “We knew we'd be in for a battle. He's a wrestler and a fighter. He just bowed his neck. I can't remember the last time we've faced a submarine pitcher.”

Shaw walked one and struck out seven. Derry had only one runner reach second base, and that was in the third inning.

The Trojans almost got a runner to second in the seventh, but center fielder Andrew Rosenberg bare-handed a blooper by Alex Ulery and forced out Josh Bauer, who reached on an error, for the first out of the inning.

“That was a huge play by Andrew,” Shaw said. “I probably would not have finished if he didn't get the out. This was a big win for us.”

“It was a great play, but I felt we should have read the play better,” Flickinger said. “This section is so balanced that it won't be decided until the final week of the season.”

Greensburg Salem scored twice in the first inning. Rosenberg walked and moved to third on two ground outs. He scored on Robert Borbonus' infield hit. After Matt Wicker singled, Hoyle smacked an RBI double.

Bauer, Derry's starting pitcher, also threw well. He allowed six hits and only one run after the first inning. The third run came in the sixth as Hoyle doubled home Ryan Collette. Wicker also had two hits.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

