Hellestead stifles Plum as Penn-Trafford wins 6th straight game

It's not even May yet but Penn-Trafford senior pitcher Brian Hellestead called Wednesday's Section 2-6A baseball showdown at Plum a do-or-die game.

Teammates tuned in to Brian's song.

“We knew we had to come here and handle this game,” the Warriors' ace said. “We know how good of a team Plum is and how important it would be to get a win against them early in the season.”

Hellestead was dealing from the start and the Warriors were hitting behind him in a 6-0 victory that kept Penn-Trafford in a three-way tie for first place with Norwin and Hempfield.

Penn-Trafford coach Dan Miller thinks Hellestead belongs in the conversation with some of the top pitchers in Class 6A. The hard-throwing right-hander showed why. He spun a two-hit, complete-game shutout with nine strikeouts and one walk — all in a tidy 87 pitches.

Hellestead threw a no-hitter last season.

“No one game is bigger than another,” Miller said. “But this was a nice win for us. We're starting to believe in ourselves. Brian was excellent; 15 pitches or less an inning is where you want to be. He got ahead in the count. This was a nice test for him.”

Right fielder Brian Mongelluzzo went 3 for 4 and scored two runs, second baseman Robbie Buck added two hits and an RBI and first baseman Logan Hawkins hit a solo home run for the Warriors (7-2, 3-1), who have won six straight, four via shutout.

Plum (6-5, 2-2) was a WPIAL and PIAA finalist last season in 4A.

When the game started, the scoreboard already had Plum with a 3-0 lead. Once the electronic issues were fixed, Penn-Trafford put some real runs up with a four-run fifth.

The brazen scoreboard bothered the visitors.

“We looked at each other and said, ‘Let's flip this around,' ” Hellestead said of the phantom score.

Mongelluzzo singled after a putout attempt hit him on the lower leg, then stole second. Christian Pfrogner walked and Jordan Sabol singled for the Warriors' first run.

Plum starter Will Rumcik was strong through four innings but was pulled when he allowed the first score. Reliever Jackson Rogers allowed three runs.

Singles by Buck and Josh Spiegel made it 3-0, and a wild pitch brought home another run. Sabol added a sacrifice fly in the sixth to score Mongelluzzo and make it 5-0.

“Everyone came together and played a part today,” Hellestead said.

Hawkins, still somewhat confused as to why he had to bunt in the fifth, bombed a solo shot over the short left-field fence in the sixth.

“No one expects the big guy to bunt,” said Hawkins (6-2, 270) with a head-shake and a grin. “I was a little mad there. One of our assistants told me to put one in New Kensington. It didn't quite make it that far, but it got out.”

It was his first varsity homer.

“When he was coming around third I told him, ‘You're not going to bunt anymore,' ” Miller said with a laugh.

Plum, somewhat out of sync from the start — the Mustangs batted out of order in the second — never got untracked. The loss left a sour taste for a four-game homestand.

“We were out-hit and out-played,” Plum coach Carl Vollmer said. “They physically beat us — badly. (Hellestead) pitched a great game for them, and we didn't handle adversity well.”

Vollmer said the batting order mix-up was due to having two different lineup cards, based on the last-minute availability of a player. The card hanging in the dugout was incorrect.

Penn-Trafford has outscored its opposition 60-17.

“This is the first game in my three years (as head coach) here that we put our agendas aside and put the team first,” Miller said. “Our kids are playing well.”

Center fielders made dueling diving catches, Sabol for Penn-Trafford in the second and Michael Anderson for Plum in the fourth.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.