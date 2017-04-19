Knoch baseball team outlasts Deer Lakes in 13 innings, ties for first place

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Knoch coach Sean O'Donnell decided to sit Ben McMillen for a couple of games earlier this season because he was struggling at the plate.

Throughout that time, O'Donnell said McMillen stayed positive.

McMillen made sure Knoch finished Wednesday's 13-inning game against Deer Lakes with a positive feeling.

McMillen smacked a double to deep left field that scored Mike McCarty to give Knoch a 5-4 walk-off victory in a battle of the top teams in Section 1-4A at Kelly Automotive Park in Butler.

The win tied Knoch (7-2, 5-1) with Deer Lakes (7-3, 5-1) for first place in the section standings.

“When (McMillen) was on the bench earlier this season, he was into the game and helped the guy who was hitting for him,” Knoch coach Sean O'Donnell said. “For him to come up with that hit today was unbelievable. I'm so proud of him.”

McMillen's hit ended a game dominated by pitching in the extra innings.

Knoch relievers Brandon Kowalski and Dominick Bucko allowed only one hit and two baserunners in extra innings. Bucko retired 12 of the 13 batters he faced and struck out three to earn the win. The Lancers did not get a runner past first base after the third inning.

Jake McCaskey matched Knoch's duo most of the way. The Knights had the winning run at third base with two outs in the 11th, but McCaskey struck out Kowalski and then gave a fist pump and jumped in the air as he headed back to the dugout. McCaskey took the loss despite allowing three hits in 6 2⁄ 3 innings.

“We just came up one run short,” Deer Lakes coach Josh Tysk said. “I told my team I was proud of them. They went out and battled, especially Zach Lubick, then Shawn Logan coming into pitch and then Jake McCaskey gutting it out for 6 2⁄ 3 innings. (Jake) did a great job on the mound, and I'm very proud of our pitching staff. We just needed to find one more hit to get one more run earlier in the game.”

Deer Lakes led 4-3 entering the seventh, but McMillen led off with a single and Derek McGill singled to center to drive in McMillen and tie the score with nobody out. McCaskey then replaced Shawn Logan on the mound and recorded three straight outs to send the game to extra innings.

Tysk said it was the longest game he had been a part of in his 12-year coaching career. Despite the loss, Tysk found plenty of positives.

“It was a great baseball game,” Tysk said. “It was great to be a part of a 13-inning game, especially in high school baseball.

“I have a pitching sheet that runs 45 plate appearances, nine batters long and five at-bats wide, and I had to get to go get a new sheet. That's the first time I've ever had to do that in 12 years.”

McCaskey doubled twice, including one in the first inning that hit the base of the left-field wall and scored Lubick. The second double went down the third-base line and also scored Lubick, giving the Lancers a 4-3 lead.

Zubick started for Deer Lakes and ran into trouble in a three-run second inning in which he walked three and allowed two hits. Outside of that, he allowed only one baserunner in his other four innings.

Jack Bartek started for Knoch and went four innings, allowing four runs (two earned).

“All six pitchers involved did a great job,” Tysk said. “Every guy on both sides played their hearts out. It was a great baseball game.”

Knoch and Deer Lakes will meet again May 5 at Deer Lakes.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.