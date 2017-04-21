Flemm stifles Knoch as Freeport rebounds from disappointing loss

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ed Carr called Freeport's loss to Indiana on Wednesday, in which the Yellowjackets saw an eight-run lead slip away, the most difficult of his baseball coaching career.

The Yellowjackets left the field much more satisfied Friday.

James Flemm limited Knoch to one run over six-plus innings, and Matt Charlton hit a two-run homer to lead Freeport to a 4-1 victory over Class 4A No. 5 Knoch in a Section 1-4A game at Freeport Community Park.

“We didn't play particularly a perfect game,” Carr said. “We made a ton of baserunning mistakes, but the thing that I liked is we handled the adversity today instead of letting it consume us. Guys seemed to be less consumed about their own at-bats and more concerned about getting the win for the guy next to them, and that to me is the difference in the game today.”

Freeport (7-3, 4-2) beat rival Knoch for the first time since 2013, snapping a five-game losing streak to the Knights, and created a logjam at the top of the section.

Heading into the second half of section play, Deer Lakes (8-3, 6-1) leads the section, with Knoch, Derry, Freeport and Greensburg Salem all within two games.

“It's pretty crazy,” Charlton said. “You see all these games so close together. The section's so tight-knit, and (we're) hoping to prevail a bit more and break through to the top tier.”

Knoch's seven-game winning streak ended, two days after the Knights (7-3, 5-2) outlasted Deer Lakes in 13 innings. They left 10 runners on base, stranding the bases loaded in the sixth and runners in scoring position in the second, third and fifth. Freeport third baseman Ben Beale threw out Knoch's Dom Bucko at the plate in the fifth.

“We had opportunities and just didn't score,” Knoch coach Sean O'Donnell said. “That's baseball sometimes. They had chances and scored, and we had chances and didn't. You've got to give James a lot of credit. He pitched a great game, and a lot of us not scoring was because he pitched great. Sometimes that happens.

“I told the guys I'm no less proud of them today than I was on Wednesday. Wednesday was a thrilling victory and today was a tough loss, but baseball's what we do — it's not who we are.”

Freeport showed strong bounce-back ability from Wednesday's 10-8 loss to Indiana. The Yellowjackets opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when Flemm's fielder's choice brought home Nevin DeCroo.

After Knoch tied the score in the third on Mike McCarty's RBI double, Freeport took the lead for good in the fourth. Brodey Cowan led off with a single, and Charlton followed by hitting a 2-2 pitch over the wall in right-center.

“(It feels) fantastic,” the junior designated hitter said. “I got a big celebration with my guys back at home plate, so it was a great time.”

Zach Zeppuhar added an RBI single in the sixth.

That proved to be enough for Flemm, who allowed six hits, walked three and struck out four. Cowan earned the save, coming in after a leadoff walk in the seventh and getting a strikeout and double play.

“We talk about clutch hitting, but it was clutch pitching and clutch defensive plays,” Carr said.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.