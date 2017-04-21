Burrell edges rival Valley on walk-off walk

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With the bases loaded and a 3-0 count on Dean Edwards, the Burrell batter didn't even bother looking at third base coach Mark Spohn for a sign.

Edwards was taking all the way and drew a walk to bring home Marshall McKallip with the winning run, giving the Bucs a 2-1 victory over Valley in the bottom of the eighth.

The walk-off walk broke a tie for third place in the Section 1-3A standings where Burrell is 3-2, 4-5 overall.

Valley slipped to 6-5, 2-3 at the halfway mark in section play. The top four teams make the WPIAL playoffs.

Edwards also was the winning pitcher, yielding just two hits in the complete-game effort at Huston Middle School field.

Shawn Demharter pitched well in defeat, no-hitting the Bucs through five innings, striking out seven.

“I knew he was getting a little wild at the end of the game, he pitched a heckuva game, too,” Edwards said of his mound opponent. “That's a big situation. I wanted that win more than anything. When he got me to a 3-0 count, I just left the bat on my shoulder.”

“He never looked at me for a sign,” Spohn said. “He knew.”

McKallip led off the inning with Burrell's first walk and took second after a pitch bounced in front of the plate.

With one out, Nick Kamisnki beat out an infield chopper, and Luke Virag was intentionally walked to load the bases for Edwards.

“He's a junior, and he's a battler,” Valley coach Jim Basilone said of Demharter. “That kids goes to the end. He was close to 100 pitches.”

Burrell took the lead in the sixth when Max Garda beat out a chopper to third and came around to third on a throwing error. Virag's grounder to second brought home Garda.

“Max has speed; it's tough to defend,” Spohn said. “The fielder looked up, Max was almost there, and it forced a bad throw.”

Valley tied the game with two outs in the seventh. Jake McNabb doubled to the terrace in deep left center with one out and came home on an error.

“For Jake to get on, that was huge,” Basilone said. “In my mind, that was a lot of encouragement for the team. Jake's been a key guy for us this year.”

Though two of the game's three runs were unearned, both pitchers benefitted from solid fielding.

After Valley's Noah Baker reached first on a catcher's interference, Jeremy Iellimo hit a sinking liner to center field. Nicholas Hwostow caught the ball below his knees and threw back to first for a double play after Baker had broken.

In the eighth with one out, McKallip fielded Sevrin Layden's grounder from deep short and threw out Layden.

Not to be outdone, Valley's Andrew Serakowski flagged down Edwards' drive to deep center in the fourth to preserve what was Demharter's no-hitter at the time.

Some pre-game adjustments propelled Edwards to an excellent outing.

“We were down in the bullpen before the game, coach Spohn was fixing up my form a little bit,” Edwards said. “He had me come over the top with my curveball. It was a bit better today, and I think it had them on their toes.”

“This was like an old Springdale-Highlands game,” Basilone said, reaching back to his Dynamos playing days. “We're still going to battle for that last playoff spot.”

George Guido is a freelance writer.