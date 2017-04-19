Westmoreland high school roundup: Norwin notches walk-off win over Connellsville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Caleb Smith hit two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift No. 4-ranked Norwin to a 7-6 victory over Connellsville in a Section 2-6A baseball game Wednesday afternoon.

Smith, who came up with the bases loaded, had two hits and a walk, with a run scored, in the win.

Ryan Weaver and Brady Sigut also had two hits, and Chris Wallace earned the win in relief of Weaver for the Knights (8-2, 3-1).

Brody Bonadio had three hits and two RBIs for Connellsville (3-5, 1-3).

Hempfield 11, Penn Hills 0 (5 inn.) — Josh Barth hit a three-run walk-off home run to give Hempfield (7-5, 3-1) a Section 2-6A win. Cam Rhoads was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Spartans, who scored seven runs in the second inning. Justin Wright earned the win on the mound.

Franklin Regional 13, Woodland Hills 2 (6 inn.) — Noah Weiner and Tom Kegerreis combined for seven RBIs as No. 5 Franklin Regional (6-2, 5-1) won a Section 3-5A game. Weiner was 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Kegerreis was 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs. The Panthers scored 12 runs in the top of the sixth to secure the win.

Latrobe 2, Albert Gallatin 0 — Zach Kokoska hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning as No. 2 Latrobe (8-2, 6-0) won in Section 3-5A. Ryan Shawley struck out four in six innings to earn the win. Kokoska got the save.

Yough 3, Highlands 2 — Nathaniel Roebuck had a two-run single to help Yough (5-4, 2-4) tally a Section 1-4A win. Jarett Bach had 10 strikeouts in six innings, and Dylan O'Rourke earned the save.

Mt. Pleasant 15, Charleroi 3 (5 inn.) — Brady Duricko was 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs as Mt. Pleasant (4-4, 3-2) won in Section 3-3A.

Greensburg Central Catholic 12, West Greene 0 (5 inn.) — Ethan Bailey was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Daniel Erdely and Jason Hoover each added two RBIs to help No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic (4-1, 4-0) earn a Section 2-A victory. Antonio Cavallo threw a five-hitter with 13 strikeouts.

Jeannette 15, Geibel 0 (3 inn.) — Drake Petrillo was 3 for 3 with four RBIs, and Tyler Elliott was 3 for 3 with two RBIs as Jeannette (5-3, 3-1) won a Section 2-A game. Zander Malik threw a one-hitter with five strikeouts.

Ligonier Valley 8, Marion Center 6 — Alexander Caldwell was 2 for 4 with three RBIs as Ligonier Valley (3-5, 3-5) won a District 6 Heritage Conference game.

Softball

Yough 8, Keystone Oaks 3 (8 inn.) — Olivia Miller hit a three-run home run as part of a five-run eighth inning as No. 1 Yough (9-1, 6-0) won a Section 2-4A game. Kayley Westerman was 3 for 4, and Kierra Waywood threw a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts for the Cougars.

Boys tennis

North Allegheny 5, Franklin Regional 0 — Richard Hoffman, Ivan Voinov and Andrew Chunrazzi won in singles as North Allegheny earned a WPIAL Class AAA first-round win. In other Class AAA matches, Latrobe fell 5-0 to Shady Side Academy and Norwin lost 5-0 to Fox Chapel.

Penn-Trafford 3, Chartiers Valley 2 — Turner Price, Kevin Lee and Michael Stock all won singles matches in straight sets as Penn-Trafford captured a victory in the WPIAL Class AAA first round.

Springdale 3, Mt. Pleasant 2 — In the WPIAL Class AA preliminary round, Ben Bailey and Brad Tait won singles matches, but Mt. Pleasant fell short to Springdale.

Girls lacrosse

Franklin Regional 15, Greensburg Salem 0 — Anna Stephens scored three times, including the 200th goal of her career as Franklin Regional (7-0, 6-0) rolled to a Section 1-AA win.