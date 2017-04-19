Peters Township baseball looks to cement contender status

At the halfway point of the WPIAL baseball season, no team in Class 6A team can boast more wins then Peters Township.

The third-ranked Indians (9-1, 3-1) have managed to rack up nine victories in their first 10 contests, and while that's certainly a hot start, the team's work is just getting going.

The next few days should play a pivotal role in shaping the rest of the team's season, as coach Joe Maize and his team bring a 3-1 Section 3 record into matchups against rivals Mt. Lebanon, also 3-1 in section, and Canon-McMillan, the team atop the standings at 4-0.

“It'd be great to get both wins, and even if we split, we'd be in good shape. But those are quality opponents, and if we lose both games, we're sitting at 3-3 going into the second half of the season. For our section, that'd get us in trouble,” Maize said.

“In the second half of the season, if our kids play well then we can compete with anyone. But if they don't stay focused then we could miss the playoffs entirely. That's how competitive this section is.”

It'd be a pretty safe bet to wager that Peters Township ace Eric Riotto will see the mound in one of the team's two crucial section games this week. The team has depended on a number of pitchers throughout the season, but so far the senior leads his team in innings pitched (20) and strikeouts (27) while only surrendering three earned runs for a 1.05 ERA.

“Eric has thrown very, very well for us. He's kind of our horse, eating up a lot of innings. The other kids that we expected to step forward for us have, too. We've been talking a lot about pitching as a unit, and the kids have met that challenge,” Maize said.

Reagan Lawlor, T.J. Dailey and Nolan Thompson have each tallied two wins on the mound.

At the plate, Riotto is part of a trio of seniors that has formed a formidable 2-3-4 punch in the middle of the lineup. Batting second has been Coastal Carolina pledge and center fielder Tor Sehnert. Last season's WPIAL leader in home runs is tops on his team in extra-base hits despite drawing eight walks and being hit by a pitch five times.

Third up in the Indians lineup has been senior third baseman and designated hitter Blake Smith, who leads the team with a .556 batting average. Riotto follows in the cleanup spot, batting .500 with a team leading 15 RBIs.

“Other pitching staffs aren't giving Tor a lot to swing at. His batting average is probably not as high as he was hoping for, but at the same time he is getting on base a ton for us,” Maize said.

“With him in the two spot, and Blake and Eric hitting third and fourth for us, if other teams are going to pitch around Tor then he can get on base and let the two guys behind him bring him in with the way that they've been hitting the baseball.”

The Indians host Mt. Lebanon on Wednesday before heading to Canon-McMillan at 4:15 p.m. Friday.

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.