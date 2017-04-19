Top-ranked West Allegheny baseball looks to maintain winning tradition

Fans of West Allegheny baseball can rest easy once again; everything is going to be all right.

While most programs consider making it to the quarterfinal round of the WPIAL Class AAA bracket a successful season, the Indians do not.

For a program steeped in tradition and that has played in two of the last three WPIAL championship games, last season's substandard postseason run was the catalyst to this season's dominant start.

“Our goal is always to win a WPIAL championship, and that's where our program is right now,” said West Allegheny coach Bryan Cornell, who is the middle of his 13th season as the Indians coach. “We have 11 seniors right now, and these kids were a part of one of our WPIAL championship teams. They may not have contributed, but they lived it and they saw what it was to win.”

Cornell credits his teams approach after last year's 7-0 season-ending loss to rival Blackhawk in the WPIAL Class AAA bracket. The returning players immediately put the loss behind them, took stock in themselves and have marched a path to WPIAL Class 5A's lone perfect record at 9-0.

“They were down, but as soon as (the postseason was) over in late May last year, they went to work,” Cornell said. “They knew that they had a chance at being pretty good this year. I always tell them, ‘You can have all the talent in the world, but at any given time you could lose.' ”

The same group of players, who as underclassmen saw their team pull out a dramatic 5-3 eight-inning win over Blackhawk in the 2014 WPIAL Class AAA championship game, appears poised to carry the torch forward.

Pitching and defense have long been the strength of past West Allegheny (9-0, 4-0) teams. But this year, the Indians have added another wrinkle to their game — hitting. Five of the Indians' top nine hitters carry a greater than 1.000 OPS. It's something Cornell jokes is a problem from time-to-time when he has to fill out his lineup card.

“Making a lineup each day is very difficult because you have good kids that are watching, and that's difficult,” Cornell said. “How do you take someone out of the lineup when you're 9-0? The problem we have right now is that there's not enough baseballs.”

As a team, the Indians hold a .349 batting average and have outscored opponents 60-19 entering Wednesday's showdown against Section 2-5A foe Moon (5-3, 2-1). Top-ranked West Allegheny will follow up with third-place Chartiers Valley (4-5, 3-1) on Friday as both section rivals begin to angle for postseason positioning.

“We're going to find out a lot about our baseball team come this Wednesday and Friday, that's for sure,” Cornell said. “When you play Moon, you know you have to play a clean baseball game.”

The Indians have been the example of playing clean baseball. Senior lefty Michael Crawford has a 4-0 record through 19 1⁄ 3 innings.

“Our pitching has been phenomenal and our ace is Crawford,” Cornell said.

If one left-hander isn't enough to break down an opponent's lineup, Cornell has another tucked away in senior Steve Twardy. Twardy is 2-0 and coming off a one-hit performance in a 10-0 section win over Carrick on Monday. The Indians are loaded with fresh arms for the stretch run.

“I've used nine pitchers this year,” Cornell said.

At the plate, Twardy leads the team with a .500 batting average in 20 at-bats. Austin Hendrick, who is ranked the No. 1 freshman in the country by the website Perfect Game, leads the Indians with eight RBIs and is fourth on the team in slugging percentage (.520).

“The difference in this team (compared to) teams of the past is that we are hitting the ball,” Cornell said. “We are a better hitting team than we were in the past.”

With all the arms and bats to make a run at another WPIAL championship, what ultimately drives Cornell's team is the tradition of West Allegheny baseball. He said his players are well aware of the program's success and are committed to adding another chapter to the history books.

“We always talk about the tradition of West Allegheny baseball and the players that came before them,” Cornell said. “They're a quiet, confident group.”

