Blackhawk baseball making opponents 'earn their runs'

Scoring against the Blackhawk baseball team has been a challenge to say the least.

The Cougars have allowed just seven runs and posted six shutouts en route to a 10-0 overall record and 5-0 mark in Section 2-4A.

“We have prided ourselves around pitching and defense so far this season,” coach Bob Amalia said. “We have a deep pitching rotation, and we make our opponents earn their runs.”

The Cougars have four different starting pitchers with wins this season, led by junior Andrew McClymonds (4-0). Junior Mike Turconi has perfect in his closing role, with four saves, and has yet to give up a run. And, defensively, the team has committed only seven errors.

“We are all friends on and off the field, and we gel together nicely,” senior Mark Engel said. “We worked hard over the offseason, and we enjoy playing with each other, seeing each other succeed.”

Although the team has experienced some success so far, Amalia emphasized there still is work to be done.

“We have had a lot of success this season; there is always room for improvement,” Amalia said. “I would like to see the guys hit with a little more consistency and just continue to work as hard as they have done all season.”

Turconi has been on a tear at the plate since the start of the season, leading the team in all statistical categories, including a .618 batting average with two home runs and 17 runs batted in.

Senior Jim Nixon boasts a .519 batting average with a home run and nine RBIs.

“We have a very deep and experienced team,” Amalia said. “We brought back 12 seniors who played last year and were part of the run to the WPIAL championship.”

“We have a ton of senior leadership,” Engel added. “With that, and the number of underclassmen who are stepping up, I like the position the team is in and where we are headed.”

The 10-0 start has created confidence among the players. They expect to win, but they know it will not come easy.

“We know we can compete with every team,” Amalia said of his top-ranked club. “But it is important that the guys do not look too far ahead; we have not accomplished anything yet. We just need to take it one game at a time.”

“We just have to stay focused and keep winning.” Engel added.

Blackhawk lost to Chartiers Valley in the WPIAL Class AAA championship last year.

“We were not satisfied with how the season ended last year,” Engel said. “With this experienced team, we have to stay focused, but our goals and expectations on the season end with us winning a WPIAL championship.”

Cody Scott is a freelance writer.