Bats heating up for 11-1 Pine-Richland baseball team

After defeating North Allegheny, 7-1, and Shaler, 9-1, last week, it appears as if the first cycle of games through Section 1-6A play couldn't have gone any better for the Pine-Richland baseball team.

The Rams (11-1, 5-0) played each of their section opponents once so far and dispatched every one. Only one section opponent, Seneca Valley, mustered more than a run against the Rams.

The way coach Kurt Wolfe's team earned victories against the Tigers and Titans this past week was emblematic of the way Pine-Richland has been playing, with pitchers Ryan Okuda and Thomas Zbezinski earning wins after allowing just one run.

“Our defense and pitching have really carried us, especially throughout the first part of the season. Every game, though, our offense is getting better and better,” Wolfe said.

“We've been really working on approaches and our plate discipline. The boys are buying into it, and they're having great at-bats. They're really doing a nice job, and that's been the difference lately.”

While the Rams pitching has been dominant, with opponents averaging 1.8 runs, the team's bats have been heating up of late, as well.

In its last five games, Pine-Richland has scored 32 runs. Part of the reason behind the recent offensive surge, according to Wolfe, is a reordering of the lineup that flipped the team's leadoff hitter with the ninth batter.

“Josh Johnson has really made huge strides for us, and I think he's really comfortable in the nine-spot now. He's been a big part of our offense coming out lately. He's the top hitter on our team now in batting average,” Wolfe said.

“And then we moved Joey Bulick up from ninth to leadoff four or five games ago, and he's been on base at least two times in every game since. Having them back to back, and rolling over the lineup so that they can set the table for Matthew Wood, Troy LaNeve and Jacob Maggi, has really been the difference for us in the last three-four games.”

