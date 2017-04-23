Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Baseball

Pitching, improved defense help Hampton baseball forge first-place tie in section

Devon Moore | Sunday, April 23, 2017, 10:36 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton pitcher Kevin Morgan competes against Mars Apr. 22 , 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton coach Gary Wilson questions a call in thier game against Mars Apr. 22 , 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton shortstop Phil Conti makes a diving catch against Mars Apr. 22 , 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton's Phil Conti competes against Mars Apr. 22 , 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton's Austin Steedle signals to his bench after hitting a double against Mars Apr. 22 , 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton's Neil Corbelli is tagged out on a steal attempt by Mars shortstop Anthony Michalski Apr. 22 , 2017.

At the start of the season Hampton baseball coach Gary Wilson thought he could have a good squad if it was consistent.

So after the team started with an 11-0 nonsection loss to Seneca Valley, he couldn't have been happier to see that kind of losing didn't last. Now, tied at the top of Section 1-5A after winning seven of their next eight, the Talbots (7-3, 5-1) have their sights on more than a playoff spot.

“You learn from everything,” said Wilson, referencing the opening game. “Even when you get your butt whopped. If you can't learn from that game, shame on you. They weren't ready to play. It's gotten much better since then. We learned about ourselves and how we need to approach things differently.”

Hampton's resurgence has been a team effort. The pitching staff, headed by senior Austin Steedle and junior Kevin Morgan, allowed no more than two runs in any game in that eight-game stretch, which included a 1-0 loss to Chartiers Valley.

“Austin Steedle has done a fantastic job,” said senior outfielder and team captain Neal Corbelli. “And we knew Kevin Morgan had really good stuff, and this year he's shown it and become our second ace.”

Pitching depth was uncertain going into the season, but other pitchers such as Greg Susi, Chris Suddeth, Ryan Lutynsky and Casey Marshalwitz have provided solid effort when needed.

“We knew we had good pitching, but you never know how good it's going to be,” said Wilson. “We're getting production from different guys at different times. If someone else is struggling, someone else is picking up the slack.”

The defense also has done its part in preventing runs.

“I think that the outfield has really turned up a notch from last year,” Corbelli said. “Having Andy Kubay back and Trent (Agular) this year, we really have a lot of speed and can track down a lot of balls.”

Though the Talbots were unable to secure sole possession of first in the section because of a 6-2 loss to rival Mars on Saturday, the next three games — North Hills, Fox Chapel and Armstrong — could set the tone for the rest of the season and have major implications on playoff seeding.

“Time will tell how good we can be,” Wilson said. “Nobody is going to give us anything. Right now, we're real excited about how things are going, but the kids are keeping a real level head”

Corbelli likes the confidence of the team despite Saturday's loss.

“I think right now we put ourselves in a great position,” he said. “Going into the season, I think we knew we had the talent. We weren't sure how the team was going to form, but I think the coaches have helped us realize if we work together, we can beat any team.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.

