Plum baseball looks to elevate play in 2nd half of section play

Halfway through section play, Plum's baseball team is still not sure of its identity.

The Mustangs are confident they'll figure it out soon, though.

Plum was tied for second in the Section 2-6A standings (3-2) and 7-5 overall. That's not bad, but consider the Mustangs have already equaled their loss total from the last two seasons combined (44-5).

“As far as the first half goes, what we've taken away from it is that we certainly haven't played our best baseball,” Plum coach Carl Vollmer said. “That's something we're working on. We're getting deeper and deeper in the season, but the fact of the matter remains we're still trying to figure out what exactly we are and what our identity is.”

While one of the country's top talents in Alex Kirilloff graduated , it has plenty of firepower back from a team that reached the WPIAL and PIAA Class 4A championship games in a 25-2 run last year.

“Even with some of the seniors we lost, we returned a significant portion of the team. We had a really successful fall. We had high hopes coming into the season and we still do,” Vollmer said. “The section is rough.”

With the PIAA expansion to six classifications this year, the Mustangs find themselves in a loaded Class 6A section with top teams Norwin, Hempfield and Penn-Trafford as well as Connellsville and Penn Hills. Norwin won last year's WPIAL Class 4A title.

“Hempfield, Norwin and we were the three PIAA (Class 4A) qualifiers last year. Then, you put in a very talented Penn-Trafford team and a pretty good Connellsville team and the section is really good,” Vollmer said. “We're figuring things out against very good competition and that's not an easy thing to do.”

In addition, the team loaded its nonsection schedule with top teams like Shaler, Central Catholic, North Allegheny and Seneca Valley.

“Our schedule is very difficult, and we set it up that way,” Vollmer said. “There are just a couple games that we haven't been hanging on every pitch. Our goals are still the same. I believe we still control our own destiny and are excited about what's in front of us.”

While the team has been inconsistent, at times, Vollmer points to pitching as a team strength — even without the services of junior Kent State recruit Ryan Kircher for much of the early schedule. He was slowed by a non-arm injury. Senior Mike Anderson and juniors Will Rumcik and Jackson Rogers assumed a majority of the mound work.

“We've asked these guys to kind of step up and take the ball in some pretty big games. They've done a good job for us,” Vollmer said. “I am proud of the guts these guys have shown on the mound. We need to do a little more to support them defensively and offensively. Getting Ryan back helps. He hasn't been at 100 percent just yet, but he's getting there. When you take one of the best arms in the WPIAL and put it at the top of you rotation, it'll make you better.”

Overall, Vollmer said he's seen his squad continue to learn.

“If something doesn't go well, we have to gain from it in some shape or form. We're starting to see it,” he said. “There was a period where we were not seeing enough growth. We won three of our last four section games (in the first half) and we are starting to see growth, more mature at-bats and baserunning. We need to keep playing, thinking and anticipating at a higher level than what we have.”

Plum's goal is to win a section championship, but just earning one of the section's four WPIAL playoff berths is the focus.

“When the regular season is all said and done, we will be tested and we'll have a pretty good idea of what we are going into the playoffs, if we continue in that direction,” Vollmer said. “One thing we did learn from last year is just to get in the playoffs. If we get in, anything can happen. It's cliché, but it's true. Our section goals and beyond are still in play. We're just growing and learning from what has happened.”

