Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

Greensburg Central Catholic edges rival Jeannette on walk-off fielder's choice
Bill Beckner Jr. | Friday, April 21, 2017, 9:36 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic swarm Greensburg Central Catholic's Antonio Cavallo (9) after his hit for a single allowed the game winning run against Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic on Friday April 21, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Tre Cunningham (2) gets a fist bump while heading back to the dugout after a seven pitch inning against Greensburgh Central Catholic in the top of the sixth inning at Greensburg Central Catholic on Friday April 21, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Greensburg Central Catholic dugout watches play during the bottom of the seventh inning against Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic on Friday April 21, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Jeannette's starting pitcher Tre Cunningham (2) against Greensburgh Central Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic on Friday April 21, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's James Rice (1) makes a play on the ball and throw to first for the out against Jeannette in the top of the third inning at Greensburg Central Catholic on Friday April 21, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Drake Petrillo (10) celebrates a double against Greensburgh Central Catholic in the top of the sixth inning at Greensburg Central Catholic on Friday April 21, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Zander Malik (8) tags first as Greensburg Central Catholic's Daniel Erdley (14) is ruled safe against Greensburgh Central Catholic in the bottom of the first inning at Greensburg Central Catholic on Friday April 21, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Michael Pompei (25) reacts after an error against Greensburgh Central Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic on Friday April 21, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Jason Hoover (3) watches his hit for an RBI single against Jeannette in the bottom of the first inning at Greensburg Central Catholic on Friday April 21, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Nicolas Ruggeri (19) makes the throw to first but is unable to get the out against Jeannette in the top of the third inning at Greensburg Central Catholic on Friday April 21, 2017.

Updated 25 minutes ago

Just make contact and get the baserunners moving. That's what was going through the mind of Greensburg Central Catholic's Antonio Cavallo as he stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning with the bases loaded, one out and his team tied with Jeannette.

The junior designated hitter envisioned a walk-off hit but gladly settled for a walk-off ( raise eye brows here) fielder's choice as No. 2-ranked Greensburg Central held off Jeannette, 5-4, in a Section 2-A game Friday in Carbon.

It was another strange walk-off finish to a Westmoreland County baseball game. Teams also have won on balks, hit batsmen and wild pitches this season.

Nobody said heroic moments have to be pretty.

“We just wanted him to hit it hard on the ground anywhere,” GCC coach Dennis Reist said. “Get down and dirty.”

Cavallo hit a dribbler to Jayhawks junior shortstop Tyler Elliott, who made the scoop and fired home to senior catcher Eric Hall. The ball was there but got away from Hall, and he could not apply the tag. Junior Nick Ruggeri, who was hit by a pitch earlier in the inning, rushed home from third to kick up a dusty celebration at the plate for the Centurions (5-1, 5-0).

“That's the first time I've seen (a finish) like that,” said Cavallo, who had two RBIs. “I just didn't want to let the team down in that situation. I just wanted to get the run in any way I could.

“This is the best feeling I've ever had in baseball.”

Jeannette, which rallied from a 4-0 deficit, moved to 5-4 overall and 3-2 in section.

“That's a tough way to lose,” Jeannette coach Marcus Clarkson said.

Ruggeri moved to third on a one-out single by senior Neal McDermott. Senior first baseman Jason Hoover was intentionally walked to load the bases.

McDermott, a Seton Hill recruit, took a tough no-decision after pitching five strong innings. He scattered six hits, struck out nine and walked one before exiting with 101 pitches. He added two hits and an RBI.

“Jeannette is a good contact-hitting team,” McDermott said. “This was the first game I went that far. It's still early in the year, and we're still getting adapted. We have preached about fighting back and having that killer instinct.”

GCC was without a key player. Senior leader Jack Liberatore injured his right ankle Wednesday at West Greene and could miss three to four weeks. The Ohio University signee was on crutches and cheered on his teammates from behind the bench.

“Jack is a big part of this team,” Cavallo said. “We wanted to step up for him.”

This was one of those next-man-up wins for GCC, the WPIAL runner-up last season. Junior Ethan Bailey relieved McDermott in the sixth and, despite letting Jeannette tie it 4-4, picked up the win.

“Ethan was a sophomore last year and didn't get to play, and same thing with Antonio,” Reist said. “That's the key with this team: they stay together and pull together. They know the next guy has to step up.”

Ruggeri played shortstop in Liberatore's absence and went 3 for 3. Hoover added two hits and two RBIs.

Jeannette looked primed for the upset, outhitting the Centurions, 10-8, and snaring the momentum in the sixth behind junior starting pitcher Tre Cunningham.

Hits by sophomores Zander Malik and Drake Petrillo, and freshman Nick Caesar, made it 4-3. Cunningham's groundout tied it 4-4.

Cunningham proceeded to strike out the side in the home half of the inning but left a runner in scoring position in the seventh. He walked one in 6 13 innings and threw 90 pitches.

“I thought we had some really good at-bats,” Clarkson said. “But we have to find ways to get those runs in. It was a better performance, and we're getting better in certain situations. Better baseball is ahead of us. I think we're still finding ourselves. We have to put it all together.”

GCC has scored 12 or more runs four times this season and, other than a 9-2 loss to California on Tuesday, Jeannette presented one of its toughest outs.

The Jayhawks refused to go away when they fell behind 4-0 after two innings. But they left eight on base for the game.

“Coach Clarkson does a great job with that program,” Reist said. “Cunningham was tremendous for them today.”

Jake Mortimore singled in a run for Jeannette. Malik, Caesar and Hall each had two hits.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.