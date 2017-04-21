Greensburg Central Catholic edges rival Jeannette on walk-off fielder's choice

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Just make contact and get the baserunners moving. That's what was going through the mind of Greensburg Central Catholic's Antonio Cavallo as he stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning with the bases loaded, one out and his team tied with Jeannette.

The junior designated hitter envisioned a walk-off hit but gladly settled for a walk-off ( raise eye brows here) fielder's choice as No. 2-ranked Greensburg Central held off Jeannette, 5-4, in a Section 2-A game Friday in Carbon.

It was another strange walk-off finish to a Westmoreland County baseball game. Teams also have won on balks, hit batsmen and wild pitches this season.

Nobody said heroic moments have to be pretty.

“We just wanted him to hit it hard on the ground anywhere,” GCC coach Dennis Reist said. “Get down and dirty.”

Cavallo hit a dribbler to Jayhawks junior shortstop Tyler Elliott, who made the scoop and fired home to senior catcher Eric Hall. The ball was there but got away from Hall, and he could not apply the tag. Junior Nick Ruggeri, who was hit by a pitch earlier in the inning, rushed home from third to kick up a dusty celebration at the plate for the Centurions (5-1, 5-0).

“That's the first time I've seen (a finish) like that,” said Cavallo, who had two RBIs. “I just didn't want to let the team down in that situation. I just wanted to get the run in any way I could.

“This is the best feeling I've ever had in baseball.”

Jeannette, which rallied from a 4-0 deficit, moved to 5-4 overall and 3-2 in section.

“That's a tough way to lose,” Jeannette coach Marcus Clarkson said.

Ruggeri moved to third on a one-out single by senior Neal McDermott. Senior first baseman Jason Hoover was intentionally walked to load the bases.

McDermott, a Seton Hill recruit, took a tough no-decision after pitching five strong innings. He scattered six hits, struck out nine and walked one before exiting with 101 pitches. He added two hits and an RBI.

“Jeannette is a good contact-hitting team,” McDermott said. “This was the first game I went that far. It's still early in the year, and we're still getting adapted. We have preached about fighting back and having that killer instinct.”

GCC was without a key player. Senior leader Jack Liberatore injured his right ankle Wednesday at West Greene and could miss three to four weeks. The Ohio University signee was on crutches and cheered on his teammates from behind the bench.

“Jack is a big part of this team,” Cavallo said. “We wanted to step up for him.”

This was one of those next-man-up wins for GCC, the WPIAL runner-up last season. Junior Ethan Bailey relieved McDermott in the sixth and, despite letting Jeannette tie it 4-4, picked up the win.

“Ethan was a sophomore last year and didn't get to play, and same thing with Antonio,” Reist said. “That's the key with this team: they stay together and pull together. They know the next guy has to step up.”

Ruggeri played shortstop in Liberatore's absence and went 3 for 3. Hoover added two hits and two RBIs.

Jeannette looked primed for the upset, outhitting the Centurions, 10-8, and snaring the momentum in the sixth behind junior starting pitcher Tre Cunningham.

Hits by sophomores Zander Malik and Drake Petrillo, and freshman Nick Caesar, made it 4-3. Cunningham's groundout tied it 4-4.

Cunningham proceeded to strike out the side in the home half of the inning but left a runner in scoring position in the seventh. He walked one in 6 1⁄ 3 innings and threw 90 pitches.

“I thought we had some really good at-bats,” Clarkson said. “But we have to find ways to get those runs in. It was a better performance, and we're getting better in certain situations. Better baseball is ahead of us. I think we're still finding ourselves. We have to put it all together.”

GCC has scored 12 or more runs four times this season and, other than a 9-2 loss to California on Tuesday, Jeannette presented one of its toughest outs.

The Jayhawks refused to go away when they fell behind 4-0 after two innings. But they left eight on base for the game.

“Coach Clarkson does a great job with that program,” Reist said. “Cunningham was tremendous for them today.”

Jake Mortimore singled in a run for Jeannette. Malik, Caesar and Hall each had two hits.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.