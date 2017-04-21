Latrobe rolls past Franklin Regional, takes control in Section 3

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Latrobe baseball coach Matt Basciano liked his team's approach during Friday's Section 3-5A game at Franklin Regional.

The Wildcats batters worked Franklin Regional pitchers for seven walks, took advantage of two errors and got timely hits in an 11-1 win.

No. 2 Latrobe (9-2, 7-0) opened up a two-game lead on No. 5 Franklin Regional (6-3, 5-2) and Thomas Jefferson (5-4, 5-2) at the season's midpoint.

Winning pitcher Jared Kollar limited Franklin Regional to one run and three hits over five innings. He struck out nine and walked three.

He helped his own cause with three hits and three RBIs. He had a two-run single in a three-run second inning and a run-scoring double in a four-run third.

His single in the second came after Franklin Regional pitcher Noah Weiner walked the bases full after two outs. The third run of the inning scored when Antonio Noble took home when Franklin Regional tried to get out Kollar, who was taking second on a throw home.

“Once we got up big, I just tried to throw strikes,” Kollar said. “It feels good to beat on anybody. Our bats came alive. What we have, 13 hits? This separates us from the rest of the pack.”

In the third inning, the Wildcats banged out five hits. After Zach Kokoska walked, Griffin Clark hit a grounder up the middle. Just as Franklin Regional shortstop Will Constantin was about to grab the grounder for a possible easy double play, the ball struck the bag and bounced away.

Ryan Augustine then singled to load the bases, and Ryan Shawley reached on a fielder's choice to drive in Kokoska. Clark scored on a throwing error. Dan Stas and Kollar added RBI hits.

“Noah wasn't trying to walk batters, and I'm sure he'd want some of those pitches back,” Franklin Regional coach Bobby Saddler said. “No doubt they got a couple bounces, but bad bounces didn't lead to a 10-run loss.”

Stas homered to lead off the sixth inning, his second of the season. He and Antonio Noble each had two RBIs.

“We did a good job working the pitcher,” Basciano said. “We had a good approach at the plate and came up with some big hits. It's a tribute to how hard we've worked.

“Jared is a bulldog. He's a tough competitor and he's been phenomenal.”

Franklin Regional's run came in the fifth when Constantin doubled home Bryce Harper.

“We didn't get the timely hits, and Kokoska made a great diving catch in the outfield,” Saddler said. “You have to tip your cap to them.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.