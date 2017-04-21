Westmoreland high school roundup: Norwin topples rival P-T on walk-off wild pitch

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With competition heating up for the Section 2-6A title, each baseball game appears to carry new importance.

No. 4-ranked Norwin took a step forward in its bid for the crown with a 6-5 walk-off victory over rival Penn-Trafford on Friday afternoon.

Cam O'Brien singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh, and after a walk, sacrifice bunt and intentional walk loaded the bases, O'Brien scored on a wild pitch to give the Knights a victory.

Penn-Trafford's Josh Spiegel had tied the score at 5-5 with a two-run home run in the top of the seventh. Spiegel had two home runs and all five RBIs for the Warriors.

The Knights were led by Matt Lamanti, who had a two-run homer in the first inning and had three RBIs. Brady Sigut and Caleb Smith also had RBIs.

Norwin (9-2, 4-1) and Hempfield (8-5, 4-1) lead Section 2, with Penn-Trafford (7-3, 3-2) and Plum (7-5, 3-2) close behind.

Hempfield 9, Connellsville 1 — Tyler Dancu threw a three-hitter with six strikeouts to guide Hempfield (7-5, 3-1) to a Section 2-6A victory. Justin Wright and Braden Brose each went 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Charlie Varriano and Alex Hall each had two hits and two RBIs in the win.

Greensburg Salem 9, Yough 0 — Matt Wicker threw a three-hit shutout as Greensburg Salem (5-3, 4-3) tallied a Section 1-4A win. Ryan Collette had two doubles and two RBIs, and Jack Oberdorf added two hits and an RBI.

Mt. Pleasant 15, Southmoreland 5 — Brady Duricko homered and had three RBIs, and Jason Beranek hit a two-run double as Mt. Pleasant (5-4, 4-2) won in Section 3-3A. Brandon McCormick threw a four-hitter with three strikeouts.

Derry 11, Richland 6 — Alex Ulery was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs as Derry (6-2) won at the Homer-Center Classic.

Ligonier Valley 6, Northern Cambria 0 — Five pitchers shut down Northern Cambria (5-3, 5-3) as Ligonier Valley (4-5, 4-5) scored a District 6 Heritage Conference win. John Caldwell earned the victory. Hunter Miles had three RBIs for the Rams.

Softball

Franklin Regional 12, Kiski Area 7 — The Panthers (9-3, 8-1) jumped out to a 7-1 lead and saw the Cavaliers (6-3, 6-3) rally to tie the game before pulling away late for a Section 1-5A victory. Julia Yurinko collected a double, two singles and three RBIs for Franklin Regional, which recorded 10 hits and took advantage of seven Kiski errors.

Plum 16, Penn-Trafford 10 — Lydia DeFazio homered and had four RBIs, and Hannah Dobrinick homered and had three RBIs, but No. 4 Penn-Trafford (7-4, 7-2) lost a Section 1-5A game. MacKenzie Lake was 3 for 5 with a triple, home run and five RBIs for Plum (6-5, 5-4).

Bethel Park 2, Norwin 1 — Danielle Chorba threw a three-hitter with nine strikeouts, but Norwin (2-6) lost a nonsection game.

Ligonier Valley 1, West Shamokin 0 — Lindsey Stormer had an RBI double in the third inning as Ligonier Valley (9-2, 9-0) won a District 6 Heritage Conference game. Lexie Petrof threw a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts in the win.