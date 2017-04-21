Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

Westmoreland high school roundup: Norwin topples rival P-T on walk-off wild pitch

Staff Reports | Friday, April 21, 2017, 9:42 p.m.

Updated 31 minutes ago

With competition heating up for the Section 2-6A title, each baseball game appears to carry new importance.

No. 4-ranked Norwin took a step forward in its bid for the crown with a 6-5 walk-off victory over rival Penn-Trafford on Friday afternoon.

Cam O'Brien singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh, and after a walk, sacrifice bunt and intentional walk loaded the bases, O'Brien scored on a wild pitch to give the Knights a victory.

Penn-Trafford's Josh Spiegel had tied the score at 5-5 with a two-run home run in the top of the seventh. Spiegel had two home runs and all five RBIs for the Warriors.

The Knights were led by Matt Lamanti, who had a two-run homer in the first inning and had three RBIs. Brady Sigut and Caleb Smith also had RBIs.

Norwin (9-2, 4-1) and Hempfield (8-5, 4-1) lead Section 2, with Penn-Trafford (7-3, 3-2) and Plum (7-5, 3-2) close behind.

Hempfield 9, Connellsville 1 — Tyler Dancu threw a three-hitter with six strikeouts to guide Hempfield (7-5, 3-1) to a Section 2-6A victory. Justin Wright and Braden Brose each went 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Charlie Varriano and Alex Hall each had two hits and two RBIs in the win.

Greensburg Salem 9, Yough 0 — Matt Wicker threw a three-hit shutout as Greensburg Salem (5-3, 4-3) tallied a Section 1-4A win. Ryan Collette had two doubles and two RBIs, and Jack Oberdorf added two hits and an RBI.

Mt. Pleasant 15, Southmoreland 5 — Brady Duricko homered and had three RBIs, and Jason Beranek hit a two-run double as Mt. Pleasant (5-4, 4-2) won in Section 3-3A. Brandon McCormick threw a four-hitter with three strikeouts.

Derry 11, Richland 6 — Alex Ulery was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs as Derry (6-2) won at the Homer-Center Classic.

Ligonier Valley 6, Northern Cambria 0 — Five pitchers shut down Northern Cambria (5-3, 5-3) as Ligonier Valley (4-5, 4-5) scored a District 6 Heritage Conference win. John Caldwell earned the victory. Hunter Miles had three RBIs for the Rams.

Softball

Franklin Regional 12, Kiski Area 7 — The Panthers (9-3, 8-1) jumped out to a 7-1 lead and saw the Cavaliers (6-3, 6-3) rally to tie the game before pulling away late for a Section 1-5A victory. Julia Yurinko collected a double, two singles and three RBIs for Franklin Regional, which recorded 10 hits and took advantage of seven Kiski errors.

Plum 16, Penn-Trafford 10 — Lydia DeFazio homered and had four RBIs, and Hannah Dobrinick homered and had three RBIs, but No. 4 Penn-Trafford (7-4, 7-2) lost a Section 1-5A game. MacKenzie Lake was 3 for 5 with a triple, home run and five RBIs for Plum (6-5, 5-4).

Bethel Park 2, Norwin 1 — Danielle Chorba threw a three-hitter with nine strikeouts, but Norwin (2-6) lost a nonsection game.

Ligonier Valley 1, West Shamokin 0 — Lindsey Stormer had an RBI double in the third inning as Ligonier Valley (9-2, 9-0) won a District 6 Heritage Conference game. Lexie Petrof threw a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts in the win.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.