Wild endings add excitement to Westmoreland County high school baseball

Blame it on sketchy execution, too much attention to pitch counts, or something else — it is baseball, after all. There have been some outlandish finishes to local high school games this season.

When area teams load the bases with the game on the line, hold your breath and pay attention: another freaky ending could be in the works.

Teams have found some interesting ways to earn walk-off wins. In fact, there aren't many ways in which they haven't done so.

“I'm not sure what the reasoning is for that, but it sure has been exciting,” Hempfield coach Tim Buzzard said.

On Friday, two more instances occurred, including a walk-off fielder's choice for Greensburg Central Catholic in a 5-4 win over Jeannette.

Antonio Cavallo grounded to shortstop but the throw home barely got away from the catcher and Nick Ruggeri scored the winning run.

“Whatever it takes,” GCC senior pitcher Neal McDermott said of the bang-bang play. “It doesn't matter how you win, just get it done. Any way you win is always fun. In Tony's case, it was just, see the ball, hit the ball.”

Norwin made it back-to-back one-run wins with late-game drama Wednesday. The Knights edged past Connellsville, 7-6, with an old-fashioned game-winning hit by Caleb Smith. Wait, there's more.

Things were just as exciting but more quirky on Friday when Cam O'Brien scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded in a strange seventh for a 6-5 win over rival Penn-Trafford.

“Crazy games,” Penn-Trafford coach Dan Miller said. “We look to be on the other side of those with the second half of the season approaching.”

More bizarre endings:

• The trend-setter was Derry's 3-2 win over Knoch earlier in the season that ended with a walk-off balk. With two outs, the bases jammed and an 0-2 count in the bottom of the seventh, a Knoch batter called for time, but the umpire didn't budge. The Derry pitcher sees the call for time and stops into his wind-up. Balk. Game over.

• Latrobe loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh against Laurel Highlands, only to have Preston Boerio get plunked just under his left arm to give the Wildcats a startling 6-5 win: on a walk-off hit-by-pitch.

• Hempfield went ahead and scored the eventual game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth — on a bases-loaded balk by Central Catholic — and held on for a 5-4 win.

A 7-6 win over Norwin also wasn't short on excitement. The Spartans took a three-run lead into seventh before Norwin scored twice and loaded the bases. But Hempfield got out of the jam with a game-ending double play.

“I know we have had two crazy (games) with Shaler and Norwin,” Buzzard said. “We were fortunate to come out on the winning side of both. We have had a number of games that were one or two plays away from having a different outcome. It certainly makes the games fun and memorable.”

Norwin coach Mike Liebdzinski mentioned parity as a possibility for the late-inning drama; evenly matched teams can leave outcomes to chance.

But the fluky endings could tie in to the PIAA's new pitch-count rules, which have changed the way coaches handle certain situations. Bullpens are being asked to do much more than in the past. And some teams don't have the pitching depth of others, hence the greater chance for off-kilter finishes.

Emergency pitchers are trying to not only stop the bleeding but also bail out starters who near the 100-pitch limit in tight games. Disrupted momentum has led to strangeness.

“Teams may have to go a little deeper into their pitching staffs than they might have before,” Liebdzinski said. “You may be seeing fourth and fifth pitchers coming in to close games more than in the past. I can't speak for others, but the pitch count has definitely influenced the way I have used my pitchers.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.