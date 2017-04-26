Team contributions boost Brentwood baseball

The Brentwood Spartans have been knocking the cover off the baseball this season.

Brentwood compiled a 5-1 record in section play and was 6-1 overall in the first half of its schedule. The Spartans averaged 10 runs, outscored the opposition by a resounding 71-13 margin, and hit .405 as a team.

“We had a very nice start to the season,” coach Greg Perdziola said. “We have been playing well in all three phases. It is always good to have a strong start. However, there is still a lot of baseball to be played. This team has a very good attitude and understands they need to stay focused.”

The Spartans' main power source has been delivered by senior infielders Jacob Thomas and Tanner Klein, along with junior outfielders Brendan Donnelly and Austin Veatch.

Thomas, who starts at third base, racked up a team-high .550 batting average with six doubles and 11 RBIs, while Klein, the Spartans' shortstop, hit at a .526 clip with two doubles and 11 RBIs.

“I think we're doing everything it takes to compete and win,” Klein said. “There's a few reasons why we've had such success the first half of this season. For instance, we are doing all the little things. Our pitchers have thrown strikes, defensively we've made the routine plays, and everyone in our lineup has been putting the ball in play.

“In addition, the effort has been remarkable from everyone. We hustle every play and don't take anything for granted. As long as we continue to do these things, we're going to succeed. What I've appreciated most is that we're not relying on a few players to carry the team. Everyone has contributed, and that consistency has allowed for our success.”

Thomas (6-2, 185) is a Robert Morris football recruit. He was an all-conference defensive back last season when he led the team in interceptions with five, and helped propel the Spartans to a berth in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals and an 8-3 overall record.

“Our team got off to a great start; it's nothing I didn't expect,” Thomas said. “We've really worked hard. A lot of people have stepped up to help propel us to the great start. I expect us to take a shot at the section (title), and make a deep run into the playoffs.”

Thomas and Klein have been complemented in the lineup by Donnelly, with a .500 batting average with one double, one triple and eight RBIs; and Veatch with a .474 average that included one double, one triple and four RBIs.

Veatch, who batted .442 last year, and junior infielder Easton Klein both accounted for a team-high 11 runs. Klein hit .375 with a double and a triple in the season's first half.

Jared Toth, a senior first baseman, also chipped in with a .333 average and 11 RBIs. Toth, Thomas and Tanner Klein shared the team lead in the RBI category.

Sophomore second baseman Michael Lane drove in eight runs in the first half. Logan Keach, a sophomore designated hitter, tacked on five RBIs.

“What is most impressive is that we only struck out 18 times (as a team) in seven games,” Perdziola said.

Tanner Klein has anchored the Spartans' pitching staff, just as he did in 2016. Klein posted a 3-0 record and 1.46 earned-run average, with 18 strikeouts through 24 innings of work.

He finished 5-1 overall with and 2.14 ERA last year, with 33 strikeouts in 36 innings.

“I just go out there game after game and compete,” the right-handed hurler said. “I try not to get too caught up in the numbers because that can take away from what really matters, the team. I just love this game, and I'm going to continue working hard to help our team reach our goals. I'm excited and anxious for the second half of the season.”

Brentwood's pitching staff registered a 1.63 earned-run average as a group in the first half, and tossed shutouts in the first three games of the year.

“Pitching has been a strong point so far,” Perdziola said. “Tanner has been very good. Toth, Lane and Easton Klein all picked up one win, and Thomas has pitched well in relief. They have been supported by very good defensive play. We have been very good at making the routine play, committing only six errors (in seven games), with three coming in one game against Carlynton.

“Freshman outfielder Jayneil Latham has played well, and sophomore catcher Branden Griener has been a pleasant surprise defensively. He has really done great job with blocking balls.”

Brentwood opened up with impressive wins against Eden Christian (10-5), Riverview (12-0), Northgate (12-0), Bishop Canevin (11-1), Sto-Rox (15-0) and Apollo-Ridge (9-4), before losing a 3-2 section game in eight innings last week at Carlynton.

“Kicking off the season (undefeated) was certainly exciting, but we all knew it wasn't going to be that easy the rest of the way,” Klein said. “After the heartbreaking loss to Carlynton, we had to deal with some adversity for the first time. But I think that was good for us because in order to truly know how to win, we had to feel what it was like to lose.

“I think we've realized what it's going to take to win games, and we will focus on executing those things from here on out. We will continue to work hard, day in and day out, to build upon what we've accomplished so far.”

The Spartans started this week tied for second place with Carlynton in Section 3-2A, one game behind Serra Catholic. The Eagles were 10-0 overall and ranked No. 1 in 2A.

Serra Catholic captured the WPIAL Class A title in 2016 and was a PIAA semifinalist. The Eagles ended up 24-3 overall a year ago.

Bishop Canevin, Riverview, Northgate, Apollo-Ridge and Sto-Rox rounded out the section standings.

Brentwood, which advanced to the quarterfinal round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs last season, is scheduled to play Thursday at Apollo-Ridge.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.