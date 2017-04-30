Westmoreland County lookahead: May 1-6

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Highlights of the week ahead in local high school sports:

MONDAY

Section 2-6A expects a bumper-to-bumper finish as the regular season winds toward the WPIAL baseball playoffs. Four of the six teams have a legitimate shot at the section title, with Norwin, Hempfield and Plum all tied for first at 5-2.

Penn-Trafford is a game back at 4-3.

Monday's games will help break up the logjam. No. 3 Plum (9-5) is at Hempfield (10-7). Penn Hills visits No. 5 Norwin (10-3) and Penn-Trafford (9-4) goes to Connellsville (5-7).

Greensburg Salem (8-3, 7-3) is playing well and the Golden Lions host Knoch (10-3, 8-2) in a key Section 1-4A game. Thomas Jefferson (7-5, 7-3) at Franklin Regional (8-4, 7-3) is another good matchup, in Section 3-5A.

• It may be nonsection, but local softball fans can appreciate this matchup — Class 4A No. 3 Mt. Pleasant (8-2) visits 4A No. 1 Yough (13-1) in a showdown between a defending WPIAL champion and PIAA champion.

• Franklin Regional at Shady Side Academy will provide playoff atmosphere in boys lacrosse.

• The WPIAL tennis individual postseason begins with the start of section singles tournaments. The top four finishers at each site advance to the WPIAL tournament.

TUESDAY

WPIAL track and field season shifts to the team playoffs.

Derry hosts Class AA boys and girls semifinal meets, while Norwin hosts Class AAA meets, with a field including Franklin Regional. Hempfield's teams travel to Baldwin, while Latrobe goes to Seneca Valley, also in Class AAA.

Hempfield's girls are the five-time defending WPIAL champions.

Greensburg Central Catholic's girls team is in action at Shenango.

The top teams advance to the WPIAL championships May 8 at Baldwin.

• An intriguing softball matchup features No. 5 Penn-Trafford (11-4, 9-2) at No. 2 Franklin Regional (11-3, 10-1) in Section 1-5A.

Don't sleep on No. 1 Hempfield (14-0, 8-0) at Norwin (5-7, 5-3) in Section 2-6A.

WEDNESDAY

Class 5A No. 1 Latrobe baseball hits the road for a tough Section 3-5A contest at Laurel Highlands. Latrobe won the first meeting, 6-5, on a walk-off hit-by-pitch.

Deer Lakes at Greensburg Salem, Plum at Penn-Trafford and Freeport at Yough are other baseball games to watch.

• Kiski Area at Penn-Trafford has the makings of the softball game of the day in Section 1-5A as the teams jostle for second place.

• Fox Chapel at Norwin is the top matchup in girls lacrosse.

THURSDAY

Rivals in every sport, Penn-Trafford and Norwin are set to meet on the diamond in an important Section 2-6A baseball game in North Huntingdon.

Monessen at Jeannette could decide a playoff spot in Section 2-A.

• Hempfield at Latrobe is a good softball rematch in Section 2-6A. Hempfield pulled out a 3-1 win in the first meeting.

Other notable games: Penn Hills at Norwin and Leechburg at Jeannette

• The WPIAL tennis singles championships begin.

FRIDAY

Greensburg Salem and Derry both have had exciting finishes this season and have shown the ability to score runs. The Golden Lions won the first Section 1-4A meeting, 3-0.

• Norwin at Yough is a softball game to watch.