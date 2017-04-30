Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

Westmoreland County lookahead: May 1-6
Bill Beckner Jr. | Sunday, April 30, 2017, 7:03 p.m.

Updated 56 minutes ago

Highlights of the week ahead in local high school sports:

MONDAY

Section 2-6A expects a bumper-to-bumper finish as the regular season winds toward the WPIAL baseball playoffs. Four of the six teams have a legitimate shot at the section title, with Norwin, Hempfield and Plum all tied for first at 5-2.

Penn-Trafford is a game back at 4-3.

Monday's games will help break up the logjam. No. 3 Plum (9-5) is at Hempfield (10-7). Penn Hills visits No. 5 Norwin (10-3) and Penn-Trafford (9-4) goes to Connellsville (5-7).

Greensburg Salem (8-3, 7-3) is playing well and the Golden Lions host Knoch (10-3, 8-2) in a key Section 1-4A game. Thomas Jefferson (7-5, 7-3) at Franklin Regional (8-4, 7-3) is another good matchup, in Section 3-5A.

• It may be nonsection, but local softball fans can appreciate this matchup — Class 4A No. 3 Mt. Pleasant (8-2) visits 4A No. 1 Yough (13-1) in a showdown between a defending WPIAL champion and PIAA champion.

• Franklin Regional at Shady Side Academy will provide playoff atmosphere in boys lacrosse.

• The WPIAL tennis individual postseason begins with the start of section singles tournaments. The top four finishers at each site advance to the WPIAL tournament.

TUESDAY

WPIAL track and field season shifts to the team playoffs.

Derry hosts Class AA boys and girls semifinal meets, while Norwin hosts Class AAA meets, with a field including Franklin Regional. Hempfield's teams travel to Baldwin, while Latrobe goes to Seneca Valley, also in Class AAA.

Hempfield's girls are the five-time defending WPIAL champions.

Greensburg Central Catholic's girls team is in action at Shenango.

The top teams advance to the WPIAL championships May 8 at Baldwin.

• An intriguing softball matchup features No. 5 Penn-Trafford (11-4, 9-2) at No. 2 Franklin Regional (11-3, 10-1) in Section 1-5A.

Don't sleep on No. 1 Hempfield (14-0, 8-0) at Norwin (5-7, 5-3) in Section 2-6A.

WEDNESDAY

Class 5A No. 1 Latrobe baseball hits the road for a tough Section 3-5A contest at Laurel Highlands. Latrobe won the first meeting, 6-5, on a walk-off hit-by-pitch.

Deer Lakes at Greensburg Salem, Plum at Penn-Trafford and Freeport at Yough are other baseball games to watch.

• Kiski Area at Penn-Trafford has the makings of the softball game of the day in Section 1-5A as the teams jostle for second place.

• Fox Chapel at Norwin is the top matchup in girls lacrosse.

THURSDAY

Rivals in every sport, Penn-Trafford and Norwin are set to meet on the diamond in an important Section 2-6A baseball game in North Huntingdon.

Monessen at Jeannette could decide a playoff spot in Section 2-A.

• Hempfield at Latrobe is a good softball rematch in Section 2-6A. Hempfield pulled out a 3-1 win in the first meeting.

Other notable games: Penn Hills at Norwin and Leechburg at Jeannette

• The WPIAL tennis singles championships begin.

FRIDAY

Greensburg Salem and Derry both have had exciting finishes this season and have shown the ability to score runs. The Golden Lions won the first Section 1-4A meeting, 3-0.

• Norwin at Yough is a softball game to watch.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.