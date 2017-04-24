Westmoreland high school roundup: Franklin Regional avenges Section 2 loss to Laurel Highlands

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Franklin Regional played another close game with Section 2-5A rival Laurel Highlands on Monday afternoon, but this time, it was the Panthers that came away with a victory.

Bryson Harper doubled and had an RBI, and Zach Simchick had a sacrifice fly to score the eventual winning run in the fourth inning as Franklin Regional earned a 2-1 win. Joe Constantin earned the win and Palmer Jackson got the save for the Panthers (7-3, 6-2), who avenged an 8-7 loss in the section opener.

Penn-Trafford 3, Pine-Richland 2 — Josh Spiegel hit a two-run home run and Robbie Buck knocked in another run as part of a three-run third inning that led Penn-Trafford (8-3, 3-2) to a nonsection win over No. 1 Pine-Richland. Christian Pfrongner allowed five hits and had six strikeouts in 5 2⁄ 3 innings to earn the win.

Deer Lakes 11, Yough 0 (6 inn.) — Zach Lubick had two hits and two RBIs as Deer Lakes (9-3, 7-1) won in Section 1-4A. Jarett Bach took the loss for Yough (5-6, 2-6).

Greensburg Salem 6, Indiana 0 — Jack Oberdorf was 4 for 4 with an RBI as Greensburg Salem (6-3, 5-3) won in Section 1-4A. Andrew Rosenberg threw a five-hitter for the Golden Lions.

Knoch 5, Derry 1 — Zack Blystone was 2 for 3 and Alex Ulery had an RBI single, but Derry (7-3, 4-3) dropped a Section 1-4A game. Josh Bauer took the loss. Ben McMillen was 2 for 2 for Knoch (8-3, 6-2).

Brownsville 11, Southmoreland 1 (6 inn.) — Anthony Hunt had a run-scoring single for Southmoreland (0-9, 0-7) in a Section 3-3A loss.

Jeannette 18, West Greene 1 — Eric Hall had a home run and four RBIs, and Brendt Billeck had five RBIs as Jeannette (6-4, 4-2) rolled to a Section 2-A win. Blaze Tran earned the win.

Monessen 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 1 — Cory Fleming and Tyler Caterino allowed just two hits to guide Monessen (4-5, 4-2) past No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic (5-2, 5-1) in a Section 2-A game. James Rice took the loss for GCC.

Butler 9, Hempfield 2 — Jordan Fiedor was 4 for 4 with an RBI, but Hempfield (9-6) dropped a nonsection game.

Connellsville 6, Mt. Pleasant 5 — Derek Orndorff was 3 for 4 with three RBIs for Connellsville (4-6), which scored five runs in the top of the fifth to seal the nonsection win. Brandon McCormick and Trevor Mason had extra-base hits for Mt. Pleasant (5-5).

Ligonier Valley 13, West Shamokin 0 (6 inn.) — Sully Scheultz was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Garrett Custer added three hits as Ligonier Valley (6-6, 5-5) won a District 6 Heritage Conference game. Eric Boring threw a four-hitter with six strikeouts.

Softball

Norwin 4, Latrobe 2 — Annalise Andzelik hit a two-run triple as part of a three-run third inning as host Norwin (3-6, 3-3) earned a Section 2-6A win. Sarah Blair had a double for No. 3 Latrobe (4-5, 3-2). Danielle Chorba threw a four-hitter with six strikeouts.

Penn-Trafford 16, Armstrong 1 (3 inn.) — In Section 1-5A, Hannah Dobrinick had a double, home run and four RBIs, and Bree Ginther had a home run and three RBIs as Penn-Trafford (8-4, 8-2) earned a victory.

Highlands 14, Derry 5 — Tori Lohler recorded three hits, including a home run and double, to help the Golden Rams (4-6, 3-3) cruise to the Section 1-4A win. Morgan Kelly and Chelsea Bisi led Derry (3-5, 2-4) with three hits and two RBIs apiece.

Southmoreland 11, Waynesburg 7 — Olivia Porter was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs, and Maegan Shetterly had a two-run double as Southmoreland (5-3, 4-2) won in Section 3-3A.

Indiana 3, Mt. Pleasant 0 — Carolyn Alincic threw a three-hitter with six strikeouts but No. 3 Mt. Pleasant (5-2, 4-2) lost a Section 1-4A game. Meadow Uncapher doubled for the Vikings.

Hempfield 13, Shaler 0 (5 inn.) — Class 6A No. 1 Hempfield (12-0) posted its 26th straight win as the offense produced 13 hits, including five doubles, and pitcher Morgan Ryan struck out nine and walked two in a three-hit shutout.

Jordan Bernard ripped a pair of doubles and drove in three runs, while Kelsey Tobin added two hits and two RBIs, Jenna Osikowicz added two RBIs, Ali Belgiovane and Autmn Beasley each scored three runs, and Ryan doubled and drove in one for the Spartans.

Ligonier Valley 10, West Shamokin 5 — Lexie Petrof had five hits, including two doubles and three RBIs, and threw a nine-hitter with 10 strikeouts to help Ligonier Valley (10-2, 10-0) to a District 6 Heritage Conference win.