Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

Westmoreland high school roundup: Franklin Regional avenges Section 2 loss to Laurel Highlands

Staff Reports | Monday, April 24, 2017, 9:42 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Hailee Culbertson (20) dives to stop a ground ball from Latrobe's Rebecca Tatone from getting into the outfield on Monday, April 24, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe head coach Rick Kozusko brings his team together for a pep talk before they take the field against Norwin on Monday, April 24, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin shortstop Hailee Culbertson (20) throws out Latrobe's Meredith Carr (25) on a ground ball in the third inning on Monday, April 24, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Danielle Chorba (17) pitches in the third inning against Latrobe on Monday, April 24, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Alexandra Dillner catches a fly ball by Latrobe's Makayla Munchinski in the third inning on Monday, April 24, 2017, at Norwin High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Meredith Carr (25) attempts to bunt in the first inning against Norwin on Monday, April 24, 2017, at Norwin High School.

Updated 20 minutes ago

Franklin Regional played another close game with Section 2-5A rival Laurel Highlands on Monday afternoon, but this time, it was the Panthers that came away with a victory.

Bryson Harper doubled and had an RBI, and Zach Simchick had a sacrifice fly to score the eventual winning run in the fourth inning as Franklin Regional earned a 2-1 win. Joe Constantin earned the win and Palmer Jackson got the save for the Panthers (7-3, 6-2), who avenged an 8-7 loss in the section opener.

Penn-Trafford 3, Pine-Richland 2 — Josh Spiegel hit a two-run home run and Robbie Buck knocked in another run as part of a three-run third inning that led Penn-Trafford (8-3, 3-2) to a nonsection win over No. 1 Pine-Richland. Christian Pfrongner allowed five hits and had six strikeouts in 5 23 innings to earn the win.

Deer Lakes 11, Yough 0 (6 inn.) — Zach Lubick had two hits and two RBIs as Deer Lakes (9-3, 7-1) won in Section 1-4A. Jarett Bach took the loss for Yough (5-6, 2-6).

Greensburg Salem 6, Indiana 0 — Jack Oberdorf was 4 for 4 with an RBI as Greensburg Salem (6-3, 5-3) won in Section 1-4A. Andrew Rosenberg threw a five-hitter for the Golden Lions.

Knoch 5, Derry 1 — Zack Blystone was 2 for 3 and Alex Ulery had an RBI single, but Derry (7-3, 4-3) dropped a Section 1-4A game. Josh Bauer took the loss. Ben McMillen was 2 for 2 for Knoch (8-3, 6-2).

Brownsville 11, Southmoreland 1 (6 inn.) — Anthony Hunt had a run-scoring single for Southmoreland (0-9, 0-7) in a Section 3-3A loss.

Jeannette 18, West Greene 1 — Eric Hall had a home run and four RBIs, and Brendt Billeck had five RBIs as Jeannette (6-4, 4-2) rolled to a Section 2-A win. Blaze Tran earned the win.

Monessen 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 1 — Cory Fleming and Tyler Caterino allowed just two hits to guide Monessen (4-5, 4-2) past No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic (5-2, 5-1) in a Section 2-A game. James Rice took the loss for GCC.

Butler 9, Hempfield 2 — Jordan Fiedor was 4 for 4 with an RBI, but Hempfield (9-6) dropped a nonsection game.

Connellsville 6, Mt. Pleasant 5 — Derek Orndorff was 3 for 4 with three RBIs for Connellsville (4-6), which scored five runs in the top of the fifth to seal the nonsection win. Brandon McCormick and Trevor Mason had extra-base hits for Mt. Pleasant (5-5).

Ligonier Valley 13, West Shamokin 0 (6 inn.) — Sully Scheultz was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Garrett Custer added three hits as Ligonier Valley (6-6, 5-5) won a District 6 Heritage Conference game. Eric Boring threw a four-hitter with six strikeouts.

Softball

Norwin 4, Latrobe 2 — Annalise Andzelik hit a two-run triple as part of a three-run third inning as host Norwin (3-6, 3-3) earned a Section 2-6A win. Sarah Blair had a double for No. 3 Latrobe (4-5, 3-2). Danielle Chorba threw a four-hitter with six strikeouts.

Penn-Trafford 16, Armstrong 1 (3 inn.) — In Section 1-5A, Hannah Dobrinick had a double, home run and four RBIs, and Bree Ginther had a home run and three RBIs as Penn-Trafford (8-4, 8-2) earned a victory.

Highlands 14, Derry 5 — Tori Lohler recorded three hits, including a home run and double, to help the Golden Rams (4-6, 3-3) cruise to the Section 1-4A win. Morgan Kelly and Chelsea Bisi led Derry (3-5, 2-4) with three hits and two RBIs apiece.

Southmoreland 11, Waynesburg 7 — Olivia Porter was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs, and Maegan Shetterly had a two-run double as Southmoreland (5-3, 4-2) won in Section 3-3A.

Indiana 3, Mt. Pleasant 0 — Carolyn Alincic threw a three-hitter with six strikeouts but No. 3 Mt. Pleasant (5-2, 4-2) lost a Section 1-4A game. Meadow Uncapher doubled for the Vikings.

Hempfield 13, Shaler 0 (5 inn.) — Class 6A No. 1 Hempfield (12-0) posted its 26th straight win as the offense produced 13 hits, including five doubles, and pitcher Morgan Ryan struck out nine and walked two in a three-hit shutout.

Jordan Bernard ripped a pair of doubles and drove in three runs, while Kelsey Tobin added two hits and two RBIs, Jenna Osikowicz added two RBIs, Ali Belgiovane and Autmn Beasley each scored three runs, and Ryan doubled and drove in one for the Spartans.

Ligonier Valley 10, West Shamokin 5 — Lexie Petrof had five hits, including two doubles and three RBIs, and threw a nine-hitter with 10 strikeouts to help Ligonier Valley (10-2, 10-0) to a District 6 Heritage Conference win.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.