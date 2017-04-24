Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Baseball

Pittsburgh high school roundup: Mars baseball takes down Armstrong

Staff Reports | Monday, April 24, 2017, 11:15 p.m.

Anthony Michalski and Frank Craska each had three hits and two RBIs, and Jack Anderson hit a three-run homer as Mars earned a 10-4 win over Armstrong in a Section 1-5A baseball game Monday afternoon.

The victory moved the Fightin' Planets to 7-4 overall and 6-1 in section play, good enough for sole possession of first place.

Armstrong fell to 6-6, 4-3 and is in fourth behind North Hills (10-3, 5-2) and Hampton (7-4, 5-2).

Carrick 4, Trinity 3 — In Section 2-5A, Mike Nugent was 3 for 4 with an RBI as Carrick (3-6, 2-5) earned a victory.

Blackhawk 12, Ambridge 2 (6 inn.) — Chris Piccione had two home runs and three RBIs, and Mark Engel had two doubles and two RBIs as No. 1 Blackhawk (13-0, 8-0) won in Section 2-4A.

Elizabeth Forward 1, Keystone Oaks 0 — Dylan DeRoss scored the only run of the game on an error as Elizabeth Forward (2-9, 1-6) won in Section 3-4A. Wes Scott threw a three-hitter with four strikeouts for the Warriors.

Ringgold 7, West Mifflin 2 — Matt Morgan was 3 for 3 with two RBIs as Ringgold (8-2, 5-2) won in Section 3-4A.

South Park 15, Uniontown 4 (5 inn.) — Tyler Bywalski had five RBIs to lead No. 2 South Park (13-1, 8-0) to a Section 3-4A win.

Serra Catholic 15, Carlynton 0 (3 inn.) — Mark Black went 3 for 3 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs as No. 1 Serra Catholic (11-0, 7-0) won a Section 3-2A game. Ben Visnesky threw a two-hitter.

Sewickley Academy 9, Cornell 3 — Derrick Littlefield hit a grand slam and double and had six RBIs as No. 5 Sewickley Academy (6-3, 5-2) won a Section 3-A game.

Mt. Lebanon 10, Moon 7 — Mt. Lebanon (9-5) scored four times in the first inning and added three in the sixth to seal a Section nonsection win. Andrew Smith tripled for the Blue Devils. Anthony Fachet was 3 for 4 for Moon (8-4).

Softball

Albert Gallatin 16, Frazier 5 (6 inn.) — Lindsey Robinson was 4 for 5 with six RBIs, and Maddie Flowers and Hannah Umbel homered as Albert Gallatin (10-3) won a nonsection game.

Pine-Richland 18, Plum 6 (5 inn.) — Katie Horrell was 3 for 5 with a double, home run and four RBIs, and Ally Tomicek had a double, home run and three RBIs as Pine-Richland (7-4) won a nonsection game.

Rayna Donatelli was 3 for 3 with three RBIs, and Alyssa Schofield had a two-run home run for Plum (6-6).

Ringgold 14, Penn Hills 4 (6 inn.) — Johnna Mocniak had a grand slam and Maddy Beckinger was 4 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs as Ringgold (6-6) won a nonsection game.

Sewickley Academy 4, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 3 (10 inn.) — Kendall Lightcap singled in the winning run in the 10th inning as Sewickley Academy (7-2) won a nonsection game. Alyssa Winters homered for the Panthers. Adrian Nardone homered for Class 2A No. 5 CWNC (5-4).

South Allegheny 11, West Mifflin 0 (5 inn.) — Mikayla Swearingen was 3 for 3 with three doubles and three RBIs as Class 3A No. 5 South Allegheny (6-1) won a nonsection game.

Boys tennis

Peters Township 3, Mt. Lebanon 2 — Connor Bruce, Ryan Farrell and Miguel Ascencio all won singles matches to lead No. 1 Peters Township to a WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinal victory.

