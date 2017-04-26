Tarasi, Shady Side Academy stymie Valley baseball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When you have only one senior on the team, that makes it a good place to look for senior leadership.

Nick Tarasi, Shady Side Academy's lone 12th-grader, fired a two-hitter and struck out seven Wednesday as the Indians rolled past Valley, 8-1.

The home victory put Shady Side (4-6, 4-3) in third place in Section 1-3A, with three section games remaining. The Indians are one-half game behind Burrell.

Valley, still in the playoff hunt, dropped to 6-6, 2-4. The Vikings, in fourth place a half-game ahead of South Allegheny, have four section games left.

The top four teams from each section qualify for the WPIAL playoffs.

Tarasi yielded infield singles to Jake McNabb and losing pitcher Shawn Demharter. Valley hit just three balls out of the infield, including a fly ball to right fielder Brendan McLaughlin to end the game.

“He's a competitor,” Indians coach Bob Grandizio said of Tarasi. “He's going to pitch at Allegheny College starting next year. When he's ready to go like that (today), he can beat just about anybody. He was fooling them both with his curveball and fastball. If you can fool someone with only two pitches, that's great.”

“The curveball was definitely my best pitch today,” Tarasi said. “It's a little different being the only senior on the team. I have fun with it, and the guys have fun with it.”

Tarasi threw exactly 100 pitches, the maximum allowed in Pennsylvania under the new pitching-count rules.

The Vikings pushed across a run in the first inning when Jeremy Iellimo led off the game with a walk. He took second on Eli Ferres' bunt and came around to score when Shady Side couldn't convert a double play.

“If you don't hit, you're not going to win,” Valley coach Jim Basilone said. “That's been our problem full time, we're not hitting. But we'll still battle and get after it against Steel Valley Friday and play it day by day.”

Shady Side pushed across three runs in the bottom of the second. Colin Kolano's single brought home pinch runner Owen Kryncko and Billy Frohlich. Valley got a break when designated hitter Heath Newman bunted, but was called out for running inside of the base line.

The Indians plated three more off Demharter in the fourth, with Kosbie's third single of the day bringing home Kolano.

McLaughlin concluded the scoring with a two-run single off reliever Ferres in the fifth.

“Shawn wasn't on today,” Basilone said. “He didn't throw the ball the way he did against Burrell last Friday, didn't have the juice, didn't have the location.”

After being the victim of East Allegheny's only section victory of the season earlier this month, 14-11, the Indians have shown improvement.

“We are an interesting team this year,” Grandizio said. “We've got a lot of youth and a lot of inexperience. The first time we played these guys, we weren't ready for it.”

Valley defeated Shady Side, 11-1, during the first half of section play.

George Guido is a freelance writer.