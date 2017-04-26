Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Baseball

Norwin baseball beats Hempfield for 1st time in 11 tries
Paul Schofield | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 9:21 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin’s Brady Sigut (21) and Norwin’s Eric Sico (8) celebrate an out against Hempfield in the top of the third inning on Wednesday April 26, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin’s Chris Wallance (13) comes in as a closer against Hempfield and Hempfield’s Braden Brose (25) for the last out in the top of the seventh inning on Wednesday April 26, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin’s Brady Sigut (21) dives for a catch and out against Hempfield in the top of the third inning on Wednesday April 26, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin’s Luke Whalen (11) flips the ball to second base for the out against Hempfield in the top of the second inning on Wednesday April 26, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin starting pitcher Ryan Weaver (9) against Hempfield in the top of the third inning on Wednesday April 26, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Braden Brose (25) attempts to tag Norwin’s Eric Sico (8) for the out but loses the ball in the bottom of the fifth inning on Wednesday April 26, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin celebrate their 3-1 win against against Hempfield after striking a strike out from Norwin’s Chris Wallance (13) against Hempfield’s Braden Brose (25) with one runner on base in the top of the seventh inning on Wednesday April 26, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Norwin’s Matt Lamanti (7) catches a foul ball for an out against Hempfield in the top of the fifth inning on Wednesday April 26, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Isaiah KiAndreth (3) scoops up the ball and makes the throw to first for the out against Norwin in the bottom of the second inning on Wednesday April 26, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Braden Brose (25) steps up to bat against Norwin in the top of the seventh inning on Wednesday April 26, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield starting pitcher Justin Wright (28) against Norwin in the bottom of the second inning on Wednesday April 26, 2017 at Norwin.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Hempfield’s Charlie Varriano (22) takes his base after a doub\e against Norwin in the top of the fourth inning on Wednesday April 26, 2017 at Norwin.

When Norwin captured the WPIAL Class AAAA baseball title in 2016, there was one team that gave the Knights fits — Hempfield.

The Spartans defeated the Knights three times last season, including in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs.

In fact, before Wednesday, Hempfield had won 10 consecutive times against the section rival.

Norwin (10-2, 5-1) ended that streak Wednesday behind the clutch pitching of starter Ryan Weaver, sound defense and timely hitting from Weaver and Nick Zona. The No. 3-ranked Knights scored three unearned runs to defeat Hempfield, 3-1, and take over sole possession of first place in Section 2-6A. The Knights have won six consecutive games.

“The previous years (before Hempfield's streak), I felt we were better,” Norwin coach Mike Liebdzinski said, adding Hempfield controlled the series the past four seasons. “Now, we're pretty even.

“This was a big win, but I told them if we don't come back with a solid performance (at Plum) on Friday, this means nothing.”

Hempfield (9-7. 4-2) dropped into a second-place tie with Plum and Penn-Trafford, a game-behind Norwin. The Spartans defeated the Knights, 7-6, earlier this season.

Weaver and Hempfield hurler Justin Wright were locked in a pitchers' duel into the fifth inning when the Knights took advantage of an error to score three times.

With one out, Eric Sico reached on an error and moved to second on a single by Cam O'Brien. After Wright fanned Owen Sabol, Weaver lined the first pitch he saw from Wright into left for an RBI single.

“I was looking for a fastball, middle in, and that's what I got,” Weaver said. “It was a big win for us. If we win Friday (at Plum), that will put us in good position.”

Weaver worked six scoreless innings, allowing five hits, four walks and striking out five.

He admitted he didn't have his best stuff.

“I struggled early and put myself in some tough situations,” Weaver said. “But my defense helped me out.”

Liebdzinski said Weaver had trouble controlling his curveball.

“He was able to gut it out,” Liebdzinski said. “He was able to get out of a lot of jams.”

Hempfield produced its lone run in the seventh inning against Norwin reliever Nick Lagnese. Jordan Fiedor singled home Nick DiAndreth, who reached on a single.

But Norwin reliever Chris Wallace struck out Braden Brose to end the game.

“We're still in pretty good shape,” Hempfield coach Tim Buzzard said. “They pitched well and played good defense. We had their pitcher on the ropes early, but we just didn't get the clutch hit and they did.”

Buzzard is eager to see how his team responds Friday at home against Penn-Trafford.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

