Deer Lakes baseball sweeps Derry in Section 1-4A

Derry and Deer Lakes were separated by one spot in the rankings and ended up one run apart on the field in their second Section 1-4A baseball game of the season. One “Little League home run” apart.

Derry had just turned a smooth-looking double play in the fifth inning when Deer Lakes shortstop Jake McCaskey came to bat. McCaskey hit an unassuming grounder toward third base. Instead of a routine play, it turned into disaster for fifth-ranked Derry, as two throwing errors — and McCaskey's heads-up speed — allowed the junior to touch all the bases and score what proved to be the deciding run for the No. 4 Lancers in a 4-3 win Wednesday at Derry's Grandview Field.

The ball was rolling toward right field as McCaskey started his sprint. A slight overthrow really made him turn on the jets.

“That play was all Jake,” Deer Lakes coach Josh Tysk said of McCaskey's run that made it 4-1. “That's the way he is: go, go, go, all the time. It was a hustle play. We tell the kids that every run counts and this case, it really did.”

First-place Deer Lakes (10-3, 8-1) swept the season series from Derry (7-4, 4-4), which dropped into fifth place. The top four teams make the playoffs.

“To compete against the Knochs, the Deer Lakes, the Freeports, even the Greensburg Salems, it's going to take those extra one or two plays,” Derry coach John Flickinger said. “We can't let anyone have Little League home runs. Those one or two plays can win or lose a game. We didn't do the little things to get us there today.”

Derry made four errors but the miscues did not seem to hinder the Trojans at the plate. They rallied late to cut a three-run deficit to one with two runs in a busy sixth — when they loaded the bases twice. Junior Connor Watt bounced back to Lancers' ace starter Zach Lubick, who threw home for one out, but catcher Jake Spirnock's throw to first bounced and got away for an error, allowing Donte Klapchar to score to make it 4-2.

After Josh Bauer waked to reload the bases and chase Lubick, who threw 101 pitches, Ryan Polinsky singled in Zack Blystone and it was 4-3. Derry, however, left the bases full.

The Trojans came in averaging nine runs per game.

“It was a one-run game in the sixth and we wanted to make Lubick work,” Flickinger said. “We wanted to find a way to get their stud off the mound. We did that and scratched some runs together, but we couldn't get it done.”

Lubick, a 6-foot-5 senior who has committed to Virginia Wesleyan, still picked up the win, throwing 5 2⁄ 3 innings of two-hit ball while striking out seven and walking six.

“He wanted to finish,” Tysk said. “I walked out to talk to him when we were up two. We'll take the odds with Lubick on the mound any day. He hit the threshold (for pitches) facing his last batter. You saw some good pitching today. Blystone was good for them too.”

Lubick also had a game-high two hits and drove in the game's first run.

Junior Jake Kelly finished on the mound for the Lancers, tossing a 1-2-3 seventh while clinging to a one-run lead. Senior Dave Kozlowski made a diving catch in right for the second out.

Blystone pitched a complete game with seven hits, four strikeouts and two walks for the Trojans. He got out of a bases-loaded jam in the second. He also drove in a run.

McCaskey scored twice, the first time on an RBI single by Alex Matter to make it 3-0 in the third. Spirnock added a sacrifice fly.

“We're close but we're not there yet,” Flickinger said. “I think it's going to come down to some games at the end. It's going to be interesting to see how it plays out.”

Derry goes to third-place Freeport (8-4, 5-3) Thursday.

