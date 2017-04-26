Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Baseball

Westmoreland high school roundup: Greensburg Salem shuts out Freeport

Staff Reports | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 9:39 p.m.

Alec Shaw threw a five-hitter with four strikeouts to guide host Greensburg Salem to a 2-0 victory over Freeport in a Section 1-4A baseball game Wednesday afternoon.

Robert Borbonus was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Golden Lions (7-3, 6-3), who moved into third place in the crowded Section 1 standings.

Yough 7, Indiana 5 — Jarett Bach hit a two-run single, and Ryan Everly scattered nine hits with four strikeouts as Yough (6-6, 3-6) earned a Section 1-4A win. Brayden Lorelli was 3 for 4 for Indiana (3-8, 2-7).

Penn-Trafford 10, Penn Hills 0 (6 inn.) — Josh Spiegel was 3 for 4 with an RBI and Zach Mancz had a two-run double as Penn-Trafford (9-3, 4-2) won in Section 2-6A. Tyler Horvat allowed three hits with two strikeouts through four innings to earn the win.

Gateway 3, Franklin Regional 1 — Franklin Regional fell to 7-4 overall and 6-3 in Section 3-5A after a loss to Gateway (4-8, 3-5).

Latrobe 9, Thomas Jefferson 1 — Zach Kokoska was 4 for 5 with an RBI, and Ryan Augustine was 3 for 5 with three RBIs as top-ranked Latrobe (11-2, 9-0) earned a Section 3-5A win. Ryan Shawley had seven strikeouts in six innings in the win.

Mt. Pleasant 10, Brownsville 3 — Jason Beranek was 3 for 4 with a double and RBI as Mt. Pleasant (6-5, 5-2) scored a Section 3-3A win. Beranek also allowed six hits with three strikeouts in a complete-game victory.

Washington 17, Southmoreland 2 (3 inn.) — Steve Shallcross was 3 for 3 with four RBIs as Washington (5-7, 3-5) cruised past host Southmoreland (0-10, 0-8) in Section 3-3A.

Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Mapletown 0 (3 inn.) — Neal McDermott and Ethan Bailey combined for the no-hitter as No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic (6-2, 6-1) claimed a Section 2-A win. Paul Rice was 2 for 3 with four RBIs for the Centurions. McDermott had five strikeouts in two innings.

Homer Center 4, Ligonier Valley 3 — Hunter Mills was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Ligonier Valley (6-5, 5-4) in a District 6 Heritage Conference loss.

Softball

Jeannette 15, Ellis School 0 (3 inn.) — Kara Johnston was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and Faith Johnston threw a one-hitter with four strikeouts as Jeannette (4-5, 3-4) won in Section 3-A.

Penn-Trafford 11, Elizabeth Forward 4 — Hannah Dobrinick homered and had two RBIs, and Miranda Frye added two RBIs as Penn-Trafford (9-4) won a nonsection game.

Ligonier Valley 7, Homer-Center 5 — Abi Cmar had four hits and Lindsey Stormer added three as Ligonier Valley (11-2, 11-0) won a District 6 Heritage Conference game.

