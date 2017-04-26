Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

Pittsburgh high school roundup: No. 2 North Allegheny edges Shaler

Staff Reports | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 10:27 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Bobby Brown threw a two-hitter with four strikeouts Wednesday to guide No. 2 North Allegheny to a 1-0 victory over Shaler in a Section 1-6A baseball game in McCandless.

Luke Trueman and Brown each had a double for the Tigers (10-2, 5-1).

Christian Seelhorst threw a three-hitter with six strikeouts, and Derek Maloney doubled for Shaler (9-6, 2-4).

Central Catholic 5, Seneca Valley 4 — Brandon Boyce homered and had three RBIs to help Central Catholic (6-6, 2-4) win in Section 1-6A. Mark Trotta homered for Seneca Valley (6-7, 1-5).

Pine-Richland 1, Butler 0 — In Section 1-6A, Ryan Okuda threw complete-game shutout as No. 1 Pine-Richland (12-2, 6-0) earned a victory.

Hampton 2, Fox Chapel 1 — Greg Susi threw a three-hitter as No. 2 Hampton (8-4, 6-2) won in Section 1-5A. Nick McRandal homered for Fox Chapel (2-11, 2-5).

West Allegheny 11, Trinity 1 (5 inn.) — Devin Donaldson was 2 for 3 with two RBIs to help No. 4 West Allegheny (12-1, 7-1) win in Section 2-5A.

Blackhawk 10, New Castle 0 (5 inn.) — Andy McClymonds threw a four-hitters with two strikeouts, Michael Turconi had three RBIs, and Jared Woodward had two RBIs as No. 1 Blackhawk (14-0, 9-0) won in Section 2-4A.

Central Valley 4, Beaver 2 — Michael Sittig threw a four-hitter with two strikeouts as Central Valley (4-9, 3-6) earned a win in Section 2-4A.

Hopewell 4, Quaker Valley 0 — Joseph Rock homered and had three RBIs as Hopewell (9-6, 6-3) won in Section 2-4A. Alex Kunzmann threw a two-hitter with four strikeouts.

Shady Side Academy 8, Valley 1 — Senior Nick Tarasi fired a two-hitter to give the Indians (4-6, 4-3) a key Section 1-3A victory. Ben Kosbie had three singles and drove in two runs to lead Shady Side. Jake McNabb and losing pitcher Shawn Demharter had hits for Valley (6-6, 2-4).

Avonworth 3, New Brighton 1 (10 inn.) — Brandon Cerminara drew a bases-loaded walk, and Avonworth (8-2, 6-2) added an insurance run on a wild pitch en route to a 10-inning victory in Section 2-3A.

Riverside 10, Mohawk 3 — In Section 2-3A, Austin Dambach was 4 for 5 with a single, double, triple, home run and five RBIs to lead No. 1 Riverside (11-1, 8-0) to victory.

Bentworth 6, Fort Cherry 5 (12 inn.) — Isaac Russell hit an RBI single in the 12th inning to give Bentworth (6-8, 4-5) a Section 1-2A win.

Serra Catholic 12, Bishop Canevin 2 — Mike Ulishney and Nate Piontka each had two RBIs as No. 1 Serra Catholic (12-1, 8-1) rolled to a Section 3-2A win.

Vincentian Academy 8, Leechburg 5 — In Section 1-A, Sean McGrail and Kyler Fedko each knocked in two runs to help No. 1 Vincentian Academy (9-3, 6-0) to victory.

Softball

Serra Catholic 5, Vincentian Academy 1 — Lauren Kolenik homered and had three RBIs as Serra Catholic (7-4) won a nonsection game.

Boys tennis

Peters Township 5, Upper St. Clair 0 — Connor Bruce, Ryan Farrell and Miguel Acencio won in singles matches as top-seeded Peters Township was victorious in the WPIAL Class AAA semifinals. The Indians will play Fox Chapel in the finals at 2 p.m. Thursday at North Allegheny. Sewickley Academy will play Indiana for the Class AA title, also at 2 p.m. at North Allegheny.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.