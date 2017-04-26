Pittsburgh high school roundup: No. 2 North Allegheny edges Shaler

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bobby Brown threw a two-hitter with four strikeouts Wednesday to guide No. 2 North Allegheny to a 1-0 victory over Shaler in a Section 1-6A baseball game in McCandless.

Luke Trueman and Brown each had a double for the Tigers (10-2, 5-1).

Christian Seelhorst threw a three-hitter with six strikeouts, and Derek Maloney doubled for Shaler (9-6, 2-4).

Central Catholic 5, Seneca Valley 4 — Brandon Boyce homered and had three RBIs to help Central Catholic (6-6, 2-4) win in Section 1-6A. Mark Trotta homered for Seneca Valley (6-7, 1-5).

Pine-Richland 1, Butler 0 — In Section 1-6A, Ryan Okuda threw complete-game shutout as No. 1 Pine-Richland (12-2, 6-0) earned a victory.

Hampton 2, Fox Chapel 1 — Greg Susi threw a three-hitter as No. 2 Hampton (8-4, 6-2) won in Section 1-5A. Nick McRandal homered for Fox Chapel (2-11, 2-5).

West Allegheny 11, Trinity 1 (5 inn.) — Devin Donaldson was 2 for 3 with two RBIs to help No. 4 West Allegheny (12-1, 7-1) win in Section 2-5A.

Blackhawk 10, New Castle 0 (5 inn.) — Andy McClymonds threw a four-hitters with two strikeouts, Michael Turconi had three RBIs, and Jared Woodward had two RBIs as No. 1 Blackhawk (14-0, 9-0) won in Section 2-4A.

Central Valley 4, Beaver 2 — Michael Sittig threw a four-hitter with two strikeouts as Central Valley (4-9, 3-6) earned a win in Section 2-4A.

Hopewell 4, Quaker Valley 0 — Joseph Rock homered and had three RBIs as Hopewell (9-6, 6-3) won in Section 2-4A. Alex Kunzmann threw a two-hitter with four strikeouts.

Shady Side Academy 8, Valley 1 — Senior Nick Tarasi fired a two-hitter to give the Indians (4-6, 4-3) a key Section 1-3A victory. Ben Kosbie had three singles and drove in two runs to lead Shady Side. Jake McNabb and losing pitcher Shawn Demharter had hits for Valley (6-6, 2-4).

Avonworth 3, New Brighton 1 (10 inn.) — Brandon Cerminara drew a bases-loaded walk, and Avonworth (8-2, 6-2) added an insurance run on a wild pitch en route to a 10-inning victory in Section 2-3A.

Riverside 10, Mohawk 3 — In Section 2-3A, Austin Dambach was 4 for 5 with a single, double, triple, home run and five RBIs to lead No. 1 Riverside (11-1, 8-0) to victory.

Bentworth 6, Fort Cherry 5 (12 inn.) — Isaac Russell hit an RBI single in the 12th inning to give Bentworth (6-8, 4-5) a Section 1-2A win.

Serra Catholic 12, Bishop Canevin 2 — Mike Ulishney and Nate Piontka each had two RBIs as No. 1 Serra Catholic (12-1, 8-1) rolled to a Section 3-2A win.

Vincentian Academy 8, Leechburg 5 — In Section 1-A, Sean McGrail and Kyler Fedko each knocked in two runs to help No. 1 Vincentian Academy (9-3, 6-0) to victory.

Softball

Serra Catholic 5, Vincentian Academy 1 — Lauren Kolenik homered and had three RBIs as Serra Catholic (7-4) won a nonsection game.

Boys tennis

Peters Township 5, Upper St. Clair 0 — Connor Bruce, Ryan Farrell and Miguel Acencio won in singles matches as top-seeded Peters Township was victorious in the WPIAL Class AAA semifinals. The Indians will play Fox Chapel in the finals at 2 p.m. Thursday at North Allegheny. Sewickley Academy will play Indiana for the Class AA title, also at 2 p.m. at North Allegheny.