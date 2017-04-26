Canon-McMillan baseball leading pack in Section 3-6A

After a 1-3 record to start the season at the Cal Ripken Experience baseball tournament in Myrtle Beach, the Canon-McMillan baseball team has pulled it all together. The Big Macs now stand with an 8-4 overall and 7-0 in section play.

“When we went to Myrtle Beach, I personally requested to the tournament director that we play the top teams in the tournament, and I believe he did just that,” coach Tim Bruzdewicz said. “We competed with some powerhouse schools from New York and Ohio. Unfortunately we went 1-3 there, but I will do the same thing next year.”

“These games prepared us mentally for the season and gave us an idea of what our best fielding and batting lineups would be,” sophomore Cam Weston said. “We got used to playing with each other in game form again, build the intensity and get into mid-season form for WPIAL.”

The plan for Bruzdewicz has worked out as Canon-McMillan has dominated the Section 3-6A, giving up nine runs, and pitching four shutouts.

The Big Macs, who lost in the WPIAL semifinals last season, have been led by Weston, who can top out at 92 mph, and junior Zach Rohaley, who has allowed one earned run in 24 innings.

“It all begins with pitching and defense. I believe we have the best two pitchers in the section in Weston and Rohaley,” Bruzdewicz said. “Two dominant pitchers matched with one of the best outfields in the WPIAL with the arms and speed we have, is one of the main reasons we have been so successful so far.”

Weston added: “We have the talent to make us successful, but we all have each other's back and we build off each other. We have been successful simply because we are all on the same page. Everyone is doing their part and making plays.”

Given the team's fast start, there is no doubt goals and expectations are high. But Bruzdewicz and Weston both preached a strategy to take it one game at a time.

“The goal every year is first to get to the tournament and go from there,” Bruzdewicz said. “We have put ourselves into a position where we can set our lineups up for the playoffs. Everything we do will be set up for just that.”

“The goal is always to win it all,” Weston said. “But right now all we can focus on is the next team we play. If we get too far ahead of ourselves and look past some of these teams, it could hurt us in the long run.”

