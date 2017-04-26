No. 3 Moon baseball breaks out the bats in Section 2-5A

Now that the Moon baseball team has cycled through Section 2-5A play and has gone up against each opponent once, its rivals have been put on notice — it's going to take a lot of runs to beat the Tigers.

While coach Todd Goble said his group has yet to find consistency at the plate across seven consecutive innings of play, the team has still managed to put up five or more runs in nine of 12 games.

In total, No. 3-ranked Moon (8-4, 5-1) is averaging 6.5 runs.

“That's helped us out a great deal. Any time you score runs, it's going to help you. It just helps with the pitching staff; it keeps the defense more relaxed,” Goble said.

“And it's been one of those years, where it's been the top of the order coming through for us one game, then the bottom of the order coming through for us in another. So, everybody, at some point, has done their job and has had a good game for us.”

Lately, according to Goble, the top of the Tigers' batting order has been performing at a higher level thanks to an adjustment made by the second-year coach. For the past five or six games, center fielder Anthony Fachet has hit the second spot in the lineup.

Sandwiched between leadoff hitter and shortstop Jake Farringer, and second baseman Nick Maue, who is batting .500 in the three-spot, Fachet has swung a hot bat of late. To date, the junior has tallied 10 RBIs.

“We moved him from six to two in the order, and he's done a really nice job there, and a really nice job for us anchoring the outfield as well,” Goble said. “He just plays hard and does whatever you ask him to do; he's a great young man to have on the team.”

For Moon, the common denominator for the team's success at the plate has been in its approach. All season, Goble and his coaching staff have repeated the same mantra to each and every player that digs into the batter's box.

“If you ask any of our guys, they'll use the word, ‘oppo,' which means we try and go to the opposite field,” Goble said. “We want to let the ball get deep, keep our hands inside and drive it the other way. When we do that, we stay on pitches better.”

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.