Balanced attack has Riverside poised for another title run

Great teams find different ways to win game by game, but great programs use different styles to win season by season.

Last year, Riverside won a WPIAL Class AA baseball championship thanks to a four-game shutout streak.

That run continued an additional two state playoff games before the team dropped a 1-0 decision to Bishop McCort in the PIAA semifinals. The Panthers ended their season plating six runs their final four games.

But Dan Oliastro, who has been at the helm of Riverside baseball since before the Beatles broke up, thinks this team, which is off to another great start (10-1), can push more runs across the plate.

“Last year, the pitching was just excellent,” said Oliastro, who has four WPIAL titles in his 49 seasons as Riverside's head coach. “This year the team is a little more well balanced. Our kids hit one through nine. Last year we had droughts and had to lean on that pitching, even in the playoffs.”

Graduating Michael Boswell (Tiffin) and Vince Loccisano (Penn State Dubois) in addition to top returning starter Adam Jeannette being limited early on with a back injury could have signaled a downturn, but first-year varsity players have stepped in and stepped up to fill the void.

After coming into the season as what Oliastro described as a work in progress, senior Cristian Cicchinelli has gone 5-0.

“Going into the offseason I wanted to work on my pitching a lot,” said Cicchinelli, who admitted that two offseasons ago he may not have worked on his throwing as much as he wanted. “I knew I was going to be one of the main guys. I worked a lot over the winter, got my control back and tried to be more consistent this year.”

That consistency has also found its way into the lineup, where junior outfielder and closer Ty Thellman (.530) is leading a team that is focused on contact this season.

“We are not a home run team,” Oliastro said. “We are a singles team. We haven't seen any home runs hit for or against us all year. You have to convince the kids that they are better off not swinging for the fences. … They pretty much bought into the program we had.”

Cicchinelli has not been the only pleasant surprise on the staff, as juniors Gunnar Boehm (2-0) and Danny Fox, also both first-year starters, have worked to fill the void. The best is yet to come, with Jeannette expected to return as early as Friday.

However the pitching plays out, a streak such as four WPIAL playoff shutouts in a row — the first of its kind in 61 years — seems unlikely, so a strong lineup that includes Thellman and junior all-section infielder Dylan Spiecher will need to help bring runs across.

“Some people thought we lost a decent number of seniors,” Cicchinelli said. “But I wasn't too worried about it honestly. … Our hitting and pitching has been doing well lately. I knew we'd be fine and pick up where we did last year.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.