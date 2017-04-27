Westmoreland high school roundup: Derry baseball rallies past Freeport

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tristan Grimm came through in the clutch.

With two outs in the top of the seventh inning and his team trailing by a run, the Derry junior outfielder smacked a two-run single into center field to give the Trojans an 8-7 victory over host Freeport in a Section 1-4A baseball game Thursday afternoon.

Zack Blystone was 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs, Ryan Polinsky was 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Josh Bauer earned the win for the Trojans (8-4, 5-4).

Greensburg Salem 8, Highlands 6 — In Section 1-4A, Aaron Putt and Ryan Collette each had two-run singles as Greensburg Salem (8-3, 7-3) earned a victory.

The Golden Lions scored five runs in the top of the fourth inning to pull ahead. Jonathan Borbonus and Jacob Hoyle also had two hits and an RBI for Greensburg Salem.

Knoch 9, Yough 1 — Brandon Kowalski threw a three hits with three strikeouts as Knoch (10-3, 8-2) won in Section 1-4A. Nathaniel Roebuck was 2 for 3 for Yough (6-7, 3-7).

Franklin Regional 8, Albert Gallatin 0 — Tom Kegerreis was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs as Franklin Regional (8-4, 7-3) secured a Section 3-5A win.

Softball

Hempfield 16, Penn Hills (3 inn.) — Maddie Uschock threw a one-hitter with five strikeouts as No. 1 Hempfield (14-0, 8-0) rolled to a Section 2-6A win. Jordan Bernard was 3 for 3 with two doubles, and Autumn Beasley hit a two-run home run for the Spartans.

Morgan Ryan had a triple and three RBIs, as well.

Norwin 8, Fox Chapel 2 — Annalise Andzelik and Victoria Shimko each homered to help Norwin (5-6, 5-3) earn a Section 2-6A win. Shimko added two doubles for the Knights.

Franklin Regional 18, Armstrong 1 (6 inn.) — Angalee Beall threw a one-hitter and hit a home run to help No. 3 Franklin Regional (11-3, 10-1) to a Section 1-5A win.

Mallory Halleck and Mia Miller each hit two home runs and Crissey Kemerer had four doubles for the Panthers, who scored 14 runs in the top of the sixth.

Penn-Trafford 18, Gateway 1 (4 inn.) — Hannah Dobrinick was 3 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs to lead Penn-Trafford (10-4, 9-2) to a Section 1-5A win. Meghan Marasti and Bree Ginther each had three hits, and Sarah Koscho, Alicia Wilson and Emma Nedley all had two hits with multiple RBIs. Morgan Hilty threw a three-hitter with four strikeouts.

Plum 10, Greensburg Salem 6 — Nikki Mellinger had four hits, including a home run and two RBIs, but Greensburg Salem (3-9, 3-8) dropped a Section 1-5A decision. Tiffany Bruzda and Shay Stevens also homered for the Golden Lions.

Derry 8, Uniontown 3 — In Section 1-4A, Haley Wedow was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Hannah Wedow hit a two-run single to help Derry (4-6, 3-5) earn a win. Chelsea Bisi was 2 for 4 with a double and RBI for the Trojans, who scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Yough 15, Carrick 0 (4 inn.) — Alona Sleith was 2 for 3 with a home run, double and six RBIs as No. 1 Yough (13-1, 9-0) picked up a Section 2-4A win. Aubrie Mance was 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Shelby Lawrenzi threw a two-hitter with two strikeouts for the Cougars.

Southmoreland 12, Brownsville 3 — The Scotties (7-3, 6-2) maintained second place in Section 3-3A after defeating Brownsville.

Greensburg C.C. 12, Northgate 6 — Haley Moore had three hits and three RBIs and Kennedy Johnston doubled in three runs as Greensburg Central Catholic (2-3, 2-2) won in Section 2-2A.