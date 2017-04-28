North Hills baseball relying on pitching, defense

If defense wins championships, as the saying goes, the North Hills baseball team is in a positive place as it hits the final stretch of the regular season.

While the Indians displayed offensive ability on their spring training trip to begin the season, scoring 10 or more runs in three of its four games in South Carolina, the volume quickly lessened once back home in the WPIAL.

In North Hills' first two games in its new section, 1-5A, which consists of mostly unfamiliar teams, it managed just one run each time out, losing to Hampton and Armstrong.

“It shows that you can't take anything for granted,” senior Luke Chutko said. “We obviously weren't the team that we thought we were coming into it. It's not going to be as easy as maybe some of the guys thought it would be.”

Chutko and the rest of team had confidence the slide would end, but in the meantime did the simple calculus: with fewer runs coming from their side, they needed to limit the opposition even more.

They earned three shutouts over the next six section games, all victories, including a 10-0 rout of Armstrong, in which they turned four double plays, to avenge the early-season defeat.

Mental errors in the field have been rare, and so to for the time being have physical errors. For coach Randy Miller, there's nothing better.

“If we can make the routine plays 100 percent of the time and then add in a web gem here and there, we're going to be OK,” Miller said. “And that's exactly what these guys are doing. They're solid. They believe it. They trust themselves. They trust each other.”

The bats returned as April progressed, but they can be fickle. Fielding and pitching, meanwhile, have remained constant strengths for the Indians (11-3, 6-2), who sat just one game out of the section lead with those two section losses. Chutko knew the team would play well on defense, but not this well.

Miller said his three primary starting pitchers — Garrett Barto, Joey Pusateri and Billy Welsh — all had earned-run averages below 1.00.

“You don't have to strike everyone out. That's the thing. With our fielding being as good as it has been, the pitchers can trust us back there,” said Chutko, who pitches in relief in addition to playing first base. “They know we'll make the plays for them.”

Miller said the experienced makeup of this team — six juniors and 10 seniors — makes him confident the group has shaken off the 0-2 start and will continue to succeed the rest of the regular season.

A change in program standards from past years, where the main aim was just playoff qualification, also has helped.

“You've just got to remind yourself what the goal in mind is,” Chutko said. “We want to win a championship, and you don't stop until you get there. We know we can do it.”

