Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

North Hills baseball relying on pitching, defense

Jasper Wilson | Friday, April 28, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

If defense wins championships, as the saying goes, the North Hills baseball team is in a positive place as it hits the final stretch of the regular season.

While the Indians displayed offensive ability on their spring training trip to begin the season, scoring 10 or more runs in three of its four games in South Carolina, the volume quickly lessened once back home in the WPIAL.

In North Hills' first two games in its new section, 1-5A, which consists of mostly unfamiliar teams, it managed just one run each time out, losing to Hampton and Armstrong.

“It shows that you can't take anything for granted,” senior Luke Chutko said. “We obviously weren't the team that we thought we were coming into it. It's not going to be as easy as maybe some of the guys thought it would be.”

Chutko and the rest of team had confidence the slide would end, but in the meantime did the simple calculus: with fewer runs coming from their side, they needed to limit the opposition even more.

They earned three shutouts over the next six section games, all victories, including a 10-0 rout of Armstrong, in which they turned four double plays, to avenge the early-season defeat.

Mental errors in the field have been rare, and so to for the time being have physical errors. For coach Randy Miller, there's nothing better.

“If we can make the routine plays 100 percent of the time and then add in a web gem here and there, we're going to be OK,” Miller said. “And that's exactly what these guys are doing. They're solid. They believe it. They trust themselves. They trust each other.”

The bats returned as April progressed, but they can be fickle. Fielding and pitching, meanwhile, have remained constant strengths for the Indians (11-3, 6-2), who sat just one game out of the section lead with those two section losses. Chutko knew the team would play well on defense, but not this well.

Miller said his three primary starting pitchers — Garrett Barto, Joey Pusateri and Billy Welsh — all had earned-run averages below 1.00.

“You don't have to strike everyone out. That's the thing. With our fielding being as good as it has been, the pitchers can trust us back there,” said Chutko, who pitches in relief in addition to playing first base. “They know we'll make the plays for them.”

Miller said the experienced makeup of this team — six juniors and 10 seniors — makes him confident the group has shaken off the 0-2 start and will continue to succeed the rest of the regular season.

A change in program standards from past years, where the main aim was just playoff qualification, also has helped.

“You've just got to remind yourself what the goal in mind is,” Chutko said. “We want to win a championship, and you don't stop until you get there. We know we can do it.”

Jasper Wilson is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.