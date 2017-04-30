Shaler baseball team faces critical stretch

Playing three section games over five days isn't too daunting a challenge for a Shaler baseball team scrapping for a postseason berth. Junior outfielder/pitcher Tyler Smith thinks it might benefit the Titans, who sit one game out of the last Section 1-6A playoff spot.

“I don't think it's too tough,” Smith said. “It keeps us closer together and the energy running high.”

Recapturing the spark will be important for Shaler (9-7, 2-5). Before running the gauntlet of Central Catholic, Seneca Valley and Pine-Richland on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, respectively, the Titans lost four of five games.

Results from the games against Central Catholic and Seneca Valley were too late for this edition. Shaler is one game behind Butler and the Vikings for the last playoff spot.

“We know we have Central Catholic on Monday, and we normally have good pitching,” Smith said. “We need to get the bats going and pull it out again. We just need to take it one game at a time.”

During Shaler's current stretch, the Titans were shut out once and held to one run in each of their other three losses.

First baseman/pitcher Pat Gumto said he believes Shaler's timing has been off. While in the batter's box, the Titans have become overly picky.

“I feel like we haven't been swinging at pitches that are good pitches,” Gumto said. “Say in a 2-0 count there's a fastball over the plate, we're looking at the pitch when we should be expecting that pitch and be on time.”

What will be more important is a change in attitude. Instead of trying to see more pitches, the Titans need to take more chances.

“We need to be more aggressive and hit the ball hard somewhere,” Smith said. “We're trying too hard to have longer at-bats instead of putting the ball in play.”

If Shaler can get its offense going, this week will provide the Titans a chance to climb the standings. It's a challenge the Titans are ready to take on.

“It's been fun actually,” Gumto said. “It's been nice to prepare and know you are going to have good competition and not have that one or two games where you step off the gas and have to keep pushing in the section.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.