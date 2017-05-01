Penn-Trafford's Spiegel shines at plate, behind it

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Everyone already knew that Josh Spiegel could mash. The Penn-Trafford slugger earned first-team all-section honors as a designated hitter during his sophomore season in 2016, and he's off to a torrid start this year batting .433 with four home runs.

But Spiegel's value to the Warriors — and scouts — is climbing. Already deadly at the plate, Spiegel is looking equally adept behind the dish.

Through a mutual friend, Spiegel met Detroit Tigers roving catching instructor Joe DePastino. During sessions this winter in Sarasota, Fla., DePastino drilled him on the finer points of receiving, blocking and gunning out runners. Spiegel studied how big league catchers — especially Buster Posey and Jonathan Lucroy — call games and frame pitches. And the work continues, with Spiegel teaming with Penn-Trafford pitchers and coaches to go over scouting reports and develop game plans.

“Teams around the league respect Josh's bat, but they respect him defensively, as well,” coach Dan Miller said. “He has solidified the catching position for us. He's not a one-trick pony.”

Spiegel also credits his defensive progress to his coaches at Penn-Trafford and on the Allegheny Pirates, who help kick-start his catching work during fall ball.

“I'm getting stronger, and getting a better idea of pitchers' strengths and how we want to attack hitters,” Spiegel said. “I'll do whatever it takes to win.”

Of course, Spiegel hasn't shirked his offensive responsibilities. While gearing up for the WPIAL season, Spiegel played against elite competition in showcase events for organizations including Perfect Game USA.

“No one throws under 85 (mph) in those games,” Spiegel said. “I might end up playing against some of those guys in college. It prepares you for the next level.”

Back in the WPIAL, Spiegel hasn't seen many fastballs. Apparently, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound right-handed hitter has learned a thing or two from Posey and Lucroy at the plate, too.

“I knew I'd see a lot of breaking balls,” said Spiegel, who had three hits and two RBIs in Friday's 8-7 loss to Hempfield in 10 innings. “I'm trying not to pull pitches, and just try to hit the ball to right-center. It's all about making hard contact.”

Spiegel's two-way game has attracted plenty of attention from Division I college programs, including scholarship offers from Notre Dame, Penn State, Pitt, North Carolina, Virginia, Michigan State and Virginia Tech. Ultimately, he made a verbal commitment to Oklahoma State, a routine contender for a College World Series bid.

“Recruitment was a long, but fun process,” he said. “The Oklahoma State coaching staff is great. I've been to the campus twice, and it felt like home. I met some of the current players and also went to the football game against Texas Tech. The atmosphere and the people are awesome. It's the best place for me to develop as a player and as a person.”

Miller has been around plenty of talented catchers during his time. The list spans from Shaler graduate and Philadelphia Phillies draft pick Doug Maggio, to Norwin's Max McDowell, a Milwaukee Brewers pick in 2015.

“I'd put Josh in the same class of guys,” Miller said. “Coming into his junior year, he has embraced a leadership role on and off the field. When we face adversity, he's one of the guys we count on to lead us out of it. His stock continues to rise.”

Spiegel is just focused on helping the Warriors (9-4, 4-3 in Section 2-6A) compete for titles.

“I feel like we have a good shot,” Spiegel said. “We lost some close games early on, but we're hitting our stride. Looking forward to some special moments with my teammates.”

David Golebiewski is a freelance writer.