Westmoreland high school notebook: Close games spice up baseball season

Local baseball teams have gotten used to wild finishes. But close games have become the norm.

In all, Westmoreland County teams have played in 27 one-run games this season.

Perhaps the most notable was Penn-Trafford's 3-2 upset over Pine-Richland, which was ranked No. 1 at the time. Hempfield's 8-7 win over Penn-Trafford under a darkening sky in 10 innings Friday is a close second.

Norwin has five one-run decisions and has won three. One was a 6-5 victory over Penn-Trafford. Hempfield edged Norwin, 7-6, as the Spartans walked off with a game-ending double-play.

“In 6-A baseball, any team can beat anyone on any given day,” Hempfield coach Tim Buzzard said. “It's just so competitive.”

Hempfield is 3-1 in one-run games. Derry is 2-2, and Penn-Trafford is 1-3.

Derry lost to Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 1-0, on Friday night at PNC Park.

Greensburg Central Catholic edged Jeannette, 6-5, on a walk-off fielders' choice.

Shortage of games

Greensburg Central Catholic's softball team is behind in the count. The Centurions have played the fewest amount of games in the WPIAL (five), due in large part to rainouts.

Coach Mike Gaffney said teams GCC tries to reschedule already have games scheduled.

“Making up games has been a roll of the dice,” Gaffney said. “We still haven't seen all the teams in our section. Believe me, our girls are chomping at the bit to play.”

Gaffney expects a backlog of games as the regular season winds down. GCC has four section games in. Other sections have up to 11 finished.

“We have a tough group of kids who continue to work hard,” he said. “If we continue to do what we've been doing and continue to work hard, it will pay off for us in the end.”

GCC has not played a game at home. Gaffney and athletic director Dan Mahoney said the team is going to start playing at Pitt-Greensburg.

All in a day's work

Latrobe senior Austin Butler had a busy Saturday. Only hours after competing — and placing — in the javelin, shot put and triple jump at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Track and Field Championships, Butler made it to Geneva College for the Roundball Classic all-star basketball games. He scored 18 points to earn MVP honors as the Class 6A team beat the Class 5A team, 129-126.

Military night

Belle Vernon is putting baseball in perspective with its Military and First Responders Appreciation Night. Active and non-active military service members and first responders from the Mon-Valley are invited to attend Belle Vernon's game 7 p.m. Monday against Ringgold.

Those being honored are asked to line up by the third-base fence by 6:30. Those planning to attend should email Chrissy Cole at chrissymcole@gmail.com.

Two more for Thrift

Rising Norwin sophomore football player Jayvon Thrift added two Division I scholarship offers last week. Syracuse and Temple extended scholarships to Thrift, a speedy safety, joining offers from Pitt and West Virginia.

Norwin recruits

Norwin had a recent signing ceremony for several college commits, including Abi Gabauer for basketball (West Virginia Wesleyan), Quenten Aranda (Baldwin Wallace) and Henry Whyte (Wooster) for football, Tyler Condrasky and Nathan Salera for lacrosse (Ohio Northern), Jake Mrvos for golf (Penn State Altoona), Caleb Smith for baseball (Penn State Greater Allegheny), Morgan Johnson for golf (Clarion).

