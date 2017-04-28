Bishop Canevin tops Riverview to secure playoff berth

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It has been a grueling week for the Bishop Canevin baseball team with four games in five days.

But the Crusaders finished the week winning three of the four and secured a WPIAL playoff berth with a 6-2 victory over Riverview on Friday at Oakmont's Riverside Park.

Designated hitter Aidan Logan drove in four runs with a pair of singles, and sophomore Josh Gyms limited the Raiders to two runs and five hits over five innings to lead .

Bishop Canevin (7-4 overall, 7-3 Section 3-2A). Riverview (3-10, 3-7) and must defeat Carlynton on Monday to stay alive for a playoff berth. The Raiders led 2-0 after four innings. But the Crusaders erupted for three runs each in the fifth and sixth.

“We had to come back from a deficit and didn't make things easy on ourselves,” Bishop Canevin coach Dale Checketts said. “We made a couple of early mistakes. You don't like to see that at this time of year, but the kids kept battling.”

Riverview senior Brandon Davis was rolling along, pitching out a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the second, and blanking the Crusaders through four. But things went awry in the fifth. Davis plunked Matt Colatonio to start the inning. Colantonio took second and third on wild pitches and scored via an overthrow, giving Bishop Canevin a run without putting the ball into play.

Davis' 11th strikeout of the day got past the catcher, and Kellan Gustine was safe at first. Gustine and Ryan Eisenbeis came in on Logan's single.

“Brandon threw the ball well today; That's the best he thrown all year,” Riverview coach Bill Murray said. “We've told him that all year. Eleven strikeouts into the fifth inning, fantastic day today.” The Crusaders send eight batters to the plate in the sixth off reliever Mark McClelland, with Logan picking up his second two-run single in as many innings.

“Logan came through for us and we get out of here with a ‘W,' ” Checketts said. “Any time you win on the road in section play, it's a good thing.”

Emys was relived after five innings.

“He really gave us a shot today,” Checketts said of Emys. “He controlled his emotions really well. When mistakes happen behind you, sometimes you get flustered, but he did a heckuva job.”

Freshman Mark McClelland had two singles for the Raiders.

“Mark's been playing well for us all year,” Murray said. “He's been one of our most consistent hitters. Inconsistency on defense has been our team's Achilles heel all year.