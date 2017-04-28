Fiedor's walk-off single secures key section victory for Hempfield

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jordan Fiedor seems to enjoy the spotlight in the latter innings of tight baseball games. It's when he shines brightest.

While spotlights were almost necessary to finish Friday's home game, Fiedor made sure Hempfield not only beat the darkness but also Penn-Trafford in an 8-7, walk-off win in 10 innings.

“I was just thinking, fastball and react,” Fiedor said. “I wanted to hit it as hard as I could. All game long, we just wanted to have quality at-bats.”

Fiedor, who finished 3 for 6 with three RBIs, came to bat with two outs in the 10th inning of a game that had been locked at 7-7 since the top of the seventh. He singled down the third-base line to score Nick DiAndreth, who had an infield single, to end one long day at the ballpark.

It was another thrilling finish to a Section 2-6A game, which now has Hempfield (10-7, 5-2) tied for first place with Norwin and Plum. Norwin lost to Plum, 4-3, on Friday.

Penn-Trafford (9-4, 4-3), which had won eight of nine coming in, dropped to fourth place. The top four teams make the WPIAL playoffs.

Hempfield and Penn-Trafford used multiple substitutions as the three-plus-hour game wore on. Hempfield does not have lights. But it does have Fiedor.

Last year, Fiedor delivered a game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh as the Spartans beat the Warriors, 9-8. He also had a walk-off winner in a 2-1, 14-inning win over Connellsville last season.

“I knew with Isaiah and Jordan coming up, one of them was going to get us a hit,” Hempfield coach Tim Buzzard said. “This was a complete team effort, from the first guy to the last guy. Our kids showed a lot of fight and battled from the first at-bat on. I couldn't be prouder of them.”

DiAndreth finished 3 for 5 for Hempfield, which rallied from a 6-0 deficit after two innings with seven unanswered runs to take a 7-6 lead in the sixth.

But Christian Pfrogner's RBI single in the seventh tied it 7-7. Pfrgoner was the tough-luck loser on the mound for the Warriors, throwing 100 pitches in relief of starter Brian Hellestead, who worked 3 1⁄ 3 innings and left with a 6-5 lead.

Pfrogner also went 4 for 5 with an RBI. Josh Spiegel added three hits and two RBIs for the Warriors.

Penn-Trafford had better chances in extras. It put runners at first and second with one out in the eighth but could not score. In the ninth, with two on, the Warriors hit into a double play. Shortstop Isaiah DiAndreth fielded a grounder, stepped on second and threw to first where Braden Brose made a nice dig to complete the out.

“We talk about being a championship team.” Penn-Trafford coach Dan Miller said. “But to be a championship team we can't turn it on and off. We came out strong the way we knew we could, but then the engine went idle and we got content. That can't happen in this section.”

Penn-Trafford appeared headed for a runaway early. It scored five runs on six hits in the first to chase Hempfield starter Brose.

The Warriors also left two stranded in the 10th.

Hempfield rallied with a four-run third, led by a two-run double by Fiedor, a Seton Hill recruit.

Both teams worked out of bases-loaded jams in the fifth.

In the sixth, Justin Wright's sacrifice fly tied it 6-6 and Hempfield took a 7-6 lead when Fiedor ran home on a wild pitch.

Hempfield had just been denied before Fiedor's clutch at-bat in the 10th. Isaiah DiAndreth appeared to deliver the game-winning hit to score Cam Rhoads, but Warriors' center fielder Jordan Sabol delivered a bullet-throw home to get Rhoads for the second out.

Hempfield used three pitchers, with Jake Anderson earning the win.

Penn-Trafford has to bounce back quickly. It plays McGuffey in a 10 a.m. game Saturday at PNC Park.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.