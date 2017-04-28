Westmoreland high school roundup: Latrobe baseball shuts out Gateway

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Latrobe baseball team continued its mastery over Section 3-5A opponents Friday afternoon.

The top-ranked Wildcats earned a 4-0 win over Gateway for their fifth shutout this season. They have outscored Section 3-5A opponents 78-12 en route to a 10-0 start, 11-2 overall.

Jared Kollar threw a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts, while Tyler Roble and Griffin Clark each were 2 for 4 with an RBI for Latrobe.

Plum 4, Norwin 3 — Michael Anderson hit a walk-off three-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning to help Plum (9-5, 5-2) earn a Section 2-6A win. Anderson also had a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Caleb Smith and Nick Zona doubled for No. 3 Norwin (10-3, 5-2).

Plum moved into a tie for first with the Knights and Hempfield (10-7, 5-2).

Mt. Pleasant 5, Washington 3 — The Vikings (7-5, 6-2) scored two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to earn a Section 3-3A victory. Brian McCormicj scattered seven hits and had six strikeouts in the victory.

Jeannette 5, Monessen 1 — Blaze Tran threw a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts as Jeannette (7-4, 5-2) captured a Section 2-A win. Monessen led 1-0 until the fourth inning, before the Jayhawks scored in each of the final four frames. Tran and Pompei had extra-base hits for the Jayhawks.

Ligonier Valley 17, United 9 — Sully Schueltz was 4 for 5, and Alexander Caldwell, Garrett Custer and John Caldwell all had three hits as Ligonier Valley (8-5, 7-4) won in the District 6 Heritage Conference. Caldwell had three RBIs.

Softball

Latrobe 16-15, Allderdice 0-0 (3 inn.) — Meredith Carr tossed a no-hitter with seven strikeouts and Ashley Pagliei threw a one-hitter with six strikeouts as Latrobe (7-5, 6-2) swept a Section 2-6A doubleheader. Kiley Myers homered and doubled, and Emily Kabala doubled and tripled in the second game.

Penn-Trafford 12, Norwin 0 (5 inn.) — Bree Ginther was 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Emma Nedley hit a two-run triple as Penn-Trafford (11-4) won a nonsection game. Meghan Marasti was 3 for 4 and Morgan Hilty threw a five-hitter for the Warriors.

Mt. Pleasant 3, South Park 2 — Chloe Poulich, Autumn Shogun and Sydney Kanuch all had three hits as Class 4A No. 3 Mt. Pleasant (8-2) won a nonsection game against Class 3A No. 2 South Park (10-2). Kaitlyn Pavlick homered for the Eagles.

Southmoreland 6, Connellsville 5 — In a nonsection game, Olivia Porter was 3 for 4 with a double and triple, and Maegan Shetterly had a two-run single in the top of the seventh to lead Southmoreland (8-3) to victory.

Ligonier Valley 15, United 0 (3 inn.) — Jane Garver threw a no-hitter with five strikeouts, and Abi Cmar doubled, tripled and had three RBIs to help Ligonier Valley (13-2, 13-0) to a District 6 Heritage Conference win.