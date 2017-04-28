Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

Westmoreland high school roundup: Latrobe baseball shuts out Gateway

Staff Reports | Friday, April 28, 2017, 9:30 p.m.

Updated 30 minutes ago

The Latrobe baseball team continued its mastery over Section 3-5A opponents Friday afternoon.

The top-ranked Wildcats earned a 4-0 win over Gateway for their fifth shutout this season. They have outscored Section 3-5A opponents 78-12 en route to a 10-0 start, 11-2 overall.

Jared Kollar threw a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts, while Tyler Roble and Griffin Clark each were 2 for 4 with an RBI for Latrobe.

Plum 4, Norwin 3 — Michael Anderson hit a walk-off three-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning to help Plum (9-5, 5-2) earn a Section 2-6A win. Anderson also had a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Caleb Smith and Nick Zona doubled for No. 3 Norwin (10-3, 5-2).

Plum moved into a tie for first with the Knights and Hempfield (10-7, 5-2).

Mt. Pleasant 5, Washington 3 — The Vikings (7-5, 6-2) scored two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to earn a Section 3-3A victory. Brian McCormicj scattered seven hits and had six strikeouts in the victory.

Jeannette 5, Monessen 1 — Blaze Tran threw a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts as Jeannette (7-4, 5-2) captured a Section 2-A win. Monessen led 1-0 until the fourth inning, before the Jayhawks scored in each of the final four frames. Tran and Pompei had extra-base hits for the Jayhawks.

Ligonier Valley 17, United 9 — Sully Schueltz was 4 for 5, and Alexander Caldwell, Garrett Custer and John Caldwell all had three hits as Ligonier Valley (8-5, 7-4) won in the District 6 Heritage Conference. Caldwell had three RBIs.

Softball

Latrobe 16-15, Allderdice 0-0 (3 inn.) — Meredith Carr tossed a no-hitter with seven strikeouts and Ashley Pagliei threw a one-hitter with six strikeouts as Latrobe (7-5, 6-2) swept a Section 2-6A doubleheader. Kiley Myers homered and doubled, and Emily Kabala doubled and tripled in the second game.

Penn-Trafford 12, Norwin 0 (5 inn.) — Bree Ginther was 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Emma Nedley hit a two-run triple as Penn-Trafford (11-4) won a nonsection game. Meghan Marasti was 3 for 4 and Morgan Hilty threw a five-hitter for the Warriors.

Mt. Pleasant 3, South Park 2 — Chloe Poulich, Autumn Shogun and Sydney Kanuch all had three hits as Class 4A No. 3 Mt. Pleasant (8-2) won a nonsection game against Class 3A No. 2 South Park (10-2). Kaitlyn Pavlick homered for the Eagles.

Southmoreland 6, Connellsville 5 — In a nonsection game, Olivia Porter was 3 for 4 with a double and triple, and Maegan Shetterly had a two-run single in the top of the seventh to lead Southmoreland (8-3) to victory.

Ligonier Valley 15, United 0 (3 inn.) — Jane Garver threw a no-hitter with five strikeouts, and Abi Cmar doubled, tripled and had three RBIs to help Ligonier Valley (13-2, 13-0) to a District 6 Heritage Conference win.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.