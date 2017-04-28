Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

Pittsburgh high school roundup: Central Catholic upsets No. 1 Pine-Richland

Staff Reports | Friday, April 28, 2017, 10:48 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Brandon Gelpi hit a walk-off single to lead Central Catholic to a 2-1 upset over top-ranked Pine-Richland in a Section 1-6A baseball game Friday afternoon.

It was the second straight win for the Vikings (7-6, 3-4), who had lost four straight games prior.

Pine-Richland (12-3, 6-1) has lost two of its past three games after starting the season 11-1.

Bethel Park 4, Peters Township 1 — Kevin Kogler's RBI double helped Bethel Park (9-5, 5-3) secure a Section 3-6A win. Justin Meis tossed a three-hitter with four strikeouts for the Black Hawks.

Mt. Lebanon 5, Baldwin 4 — Ethan Cuccarese hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to give Mt. Lebanon (10-6, 5-3) a Section 3-6A win.

Blackhawk 7, South Fayette 4 — Chris Piccione hit a three-run double as part of a seven-run fourth inning as No. 1 Blackhawk (15-0, 10-0) claimed a Section 2-4A win. Nick Ceraini was 3 for 4 for the Cougars.

South Park 13, McGuffey 1 (5 inn.) — Adam Morris hit a two-run homer, and Kevin Vaupel threw a two-hitter as No. 2 South Park (14-2, 9-1) won in Section 3-4A.

Bishop Canevin 6, Riverview 2 — Designated hitter Aidan Logan drove in four runs as the Crusaders (7-4, 7-3) secured a WPIAL playoff berth with a Section 2-3A victory. Brandon Davis struck out 11 in 4 13 innings for Riverview (3-10, 3-7) before Bishop Canevin rallied.

Serra Catholic 15, Northgate 1 (5 inn.) — Zach Bowen was 3 for 3 with a double, triple, home run and five RBIs to lead No. 1 Serra Catholic (13-1, 9-1) to a Section 3-2A win.

Riverside 3, New Brighton 1 — Austin Dambach walked with the bases loaded to score Ricky Wass as part of a three-run fifth-inning as No. 1 Riverside (12-1, 9-0) won in Section 2-3A. Christian Cicchinelli also had an RBI for Riverside. Adam Jeannette threw a four-hitter with six strikeouts.

Western Beaver 7, Cornell 5 — Turner Anthony hit a two-run single in the top of the seventh to give Western Beaver (4-8, 4-3) a Section 3-A win.

Softball

West Mifflin 13, Carrick 2 (5 inn.) — Jordan Harshamn had two doubles and three RBIs as West Mifflin (4-11, 0-9) won a Section 2-4A game. Annalise Modrick threw a one-hitter with seven strikeouts.

Track and field

Knoch's Jordan Geist won the shot put with a meet record toss of 74 feet, 9 inches at the Penn Relays. Geist, an Arizona recruit, is the No. 1-ranked high school shot put thrower in the nation.

• At the Mars Invitational, Pine-Richland's Zack Randolph (long jump, triple jump), North Hills' Amberly Valeriano (100 hurdles, long jump) and Avonworth/Northgate's Hunter Robinson (200, 400) were double winners.

Also winning individual events were Mars' Zachary Leachman (3,200), Pine-Richland's Luke Meckler (300 hurdles), Seneca Valley's Zach Gehm (discus), Seneca Valley's Jack Cook (javelin), Seneca Valley's Matt Sloan (high jump) and North Hills' Luke Franc (pole vault) for the boys.

Girls individual winners were Pine-Richland's Amanda Kalin (800), Oakland Catholic's Lauren Finikiotis (1,600), Vincentian Academy's Marianne Abdalah (3,200) and Seneca Valley's Erin Danik (javelin).

Hickory won the boys and girls team titles.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.