Pittsburgh high school roundup: Central Catholic upsets No. 1 Pine-Richland

Brandon Gelpi hit a walk-off single to lead Central Catholic to a 2-1 upset over top-ranked Pine-Richland in a Section 1-6A baseball game Friday afternoon.

It was the second straight win for the Vikings (7-6, 3-4), who had lost four straight games prior.

Pine-Richland (12-3, 6-1) has lost two of its past three games after starting the season 11-1.

Bethel Park 4, Peters Township 1 — Kevin Kogler's RBI double helped Bethel Park (9-5, 5-3) secure a Section 3-6A win. Justin Meis tossed a three-hitter with four strikeouts for the Black Hawks.

Mt. Lebanon 5, Baldwin 4 — Ethan Cuccarese hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to give Mt. Lebanon (10-6, 5-3) a Section 3-6A win.

Blackhawk 7, South Fayette 4 — Chris Piccione hit a three-run double as part of a seven-run fourth inning as No. 1 Blackhawk (15-0, 10-0) claimed a Section 2-4A win. Nick Ceraini was 3 for 4 for the Cougars.

South Park 13, McGuffey 1 (5 inn.) — Adam Morris hit a two-run homer, and Kevin Vaupel threw a two-hitter as No. 2 South Park (14-2, 9-1) won in Section 3-4A.

Bishop Canevin 6, Riverview 2 — Designated hitter Aidan Logan drove in four runs as the Crusaders (7-4, 7-3) secured a WPIAL playoff berth with a Section 2-3A victory. Brandon Davis struck out 11 in 4 1⁄ 3 innings for Riverview (3-10, 3-7) before Bishop Canevin rallied.

Serra Catholic 15, Northgate 1 (5 inn.) — Zach Bowen was 3 for 3 with a double, triple, home run and five RBIs to lead No. 1 Serra Catholic (13-1, 9-1) to a Section 3-2A win.

Riverside 3, New Brighton 1 — Austin Dambach walked with the bases loaded to score Ricky Wass as part of a three-run fifth-inning as No. 1 Riverside (12-1, 9-0) won in Section 2-3A. Christian Cicchinelli also had an RBI for Riverside. Adam Jeannette threw a four-hitter with six strikeouts.

Western Beaver 7, Cornell 5 — Turner Anthony hit a two-run single in the top of the seventh to give Western Beaver (4-8, 4-3) a Section 3-A win.

Softball

West Mifflin 13, Carrick 2 (5 inn.) — Jordan Harshamn had two doubles and three RBIs as West Mifflin (4-11, 0-9) won a Section 2-4A game. Annalise Modrick threw a one-hitter with seven strikeouts.

Track and field

Knoch's Jordan Geist won the shot put with a meet record toss of 74 feet, 9 inches at the Penn Relays. Geist, an Arizona recruit, is the No. 1-ranked high school shot put thrower in the nation.

• At the Mars Invitational, Pine-Richland's Zack Randolph (long jump, triple jump), North Hills' Amberly Valeriano (100 hurdles, long jump) and Avonworth/Northgate's Hunter Robinson (200, 400) were double winners.

Also winning individual events were Mars' Zachary Leachman (3,200), Pine-Richland's Luke Meckler (300 hurdles), Seneca Valley's Zach Gehm (discus), Seneca Valley's Jack Cook (javelin), Seneca Valley's Matt Sloan (high jump) and North Hills' Luke Franc (pole vault) for the boys.

Girls individual winners were Pine-Richland's Amanda Kalin (800), Oakland Catholic's Lauren Finikiotis (1,600), Vincentian Academy's Marianne Abdalah (3,200) and Seneca Valley's Erin Danik (javelin).

Hickory won the boys and girls team titles.