Gateway baseball attempts to win out for playoff spot

If recent history can be any indication of the immediate future, the Gateway baseball team will be all right.

Rounding the last bend into the final stretch run of the regular season, the Gators find themselves in a familiar position. They need to win out to leapfrog Laurel Highlands and Albert Gallatin and secure the fourth and final Section 3-5A postseason spot.

“We're going to win out, and the kids say that we're going to win out,” second-year Gateway coach Bill Stoops said.

The Gators came on strong toward the end of last season by winning three of their final four section games and earning their first WPIAL postseason appearance since 2011. Gateway (4-9, 3-6) finds itself in the same position this season but with less wiggle room.

One thing is for certain: If the Gators are going to make a postseason push, consistency is key. Gateway caught a spark when it made the short trip up Route 22 to play section rival Franklin Regional (8-4, 7-3) last week and surprised the second-place Panthers, 3-1. The win was a much-needed shot in the arm for Stoops and his Gators, who were losers of four of the previous five games.

“We definitely need that one, and that was one of the best games we've played all year,” Stoops said.

It was how his team beat Franklin Regional that impressed Stoops. The game was scoreless before the Gators put a run on the board in the top of the fourth. The Panthers responded with a run of their own to tie the score in the bottom of the fourth before Gateway put up two runs in the eighth inning and played stellar defense to secure the extra-inning win.

“They got together and said, ‘Three outs, and let's get them one at a time,' ” Stoops said.

Riding high after their upset of Franklin Regional, the Gators returned home as underdogs two days later in another pivotal section matchup against first-place Latrobe (12-2, 10-0).

Gateway senior pitcher Mason Boehm was pitching a gem and held the WPIAL Class 5A No. 1-ranked Wildcats scoreless until the fifth inning. Latrobe then scored one run, added two in the sixth and put up an insurance run in the seventh before leaving Monroeville with a 4-0 win.

For Stoops, the loss to Latrobe was a prime example of what has plagued his Gators all season — inconsistency. Errors committed at the most crucial times have been the Gators' Achilles' Heel this season. Gateway errors jump-started Latrobe's offense in the loss.

“We have one bad inning, and that one inning does us in,” Stoops said. “We had four errors verse Latrobe, and an error in the fifth inning opened the floodgates. I can handle the physical mistakes, but the mental mistakes I can't.”

Gateway has no time to worry about what it did or didn't do. If the Gators are going to make a run at the postseason, they must leave the past behind them. Gateway will start the final full week of section play with a lengthy road trip to Albert Gallatin (6-7, 4-6), a home game against Laurel Highlands (7-6, 4-5) and a trek to Woodland Hills (3-9, 2-6) before wrapping up the section schedule May 8 at home against longtime rival McKeesport (2-8, 0-8).

The sixth-place Gators have the potential to start the week looking up in the section standings and finish holding the fourth and final playoff spot. Albert Gallatin and Laurel Highlands, tied for fourth in the section, stand in the way of the Gators clinching their second consecutive WPIAL playoff appearance.

“(These players) are never down, and there's no quit,” Stoops said. “They're all fighters.”

