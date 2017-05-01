Penn-Trafford teammates to play for section singles title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn-Trafford's Turner Price and Kevin Lee proved to be the top two tennis players in Section 1-AAA throughout the regular season.

On Tuesday, they will face each other for the section title.

Price, the top seed, lost just one game in earning three victories, including a 6-0, 6-1 win over Kiski Area's Drake Neumann in the semifinals.

Lee, the No. 2 seed, also posted three wins, including a 6-2, 6-1 win over Albert Gallatin's Joey English in the semifinals.

Price and Lee will play for the title at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Club Sport & Health.

• In Section 1-AA, California's John Monroe will play Thomas Jefferson's Yash Maheshwari in the championship match.

Greensburg Central Catholic's Oliver Robinson and Greensburg Salem's Jack Maruca reached the quarterfinals.

Baseball

Latrobe 8, McKeesport 1 — Zach Kokoska threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts in five innings and also was 2 for 3, with a three-run home run and four total RBIs, as No. 1 Latrobe (13-2, 11-0) won in Section 3-5A. Dan Stas was 2 for 3 with a two-run double for the Wildcats.