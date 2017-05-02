Lions struggle with effort in section loss

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg Salem baseball coach Bill Wisniewski could have ignited a firecracker in his dugout, and it would not have awakened his listless team.

The Golden Lions (8-4, 7-4) put themselves back in Section 1-4A race with five consecutive wins and were battling Knoch in a second-place showdown at home.

Unfortunately for Wisniewski, his team didn't show up with the same vigor that got them in the race, as they lost to Knoch, 8-2.

Knoch pounded out 13 hits, including 11 off Greensburg Salem starter Alex Shaw. Knoch had two hits off Shaw in a 1-0 win earlier this season.

“We didn't play defense behind Alex, and we were looking at each to make plays,” Wisniewski said. “Knoch is a good hitting team and good hitters make adjustments the second time around. They had a better feel for Alex.”

Knoch pushed a run across in the first inning when Penn State recruit Dominick Bucko walked and scored on Andy Pipes' groundout. The Knights added three runs in the third inning on a sacrifice fly by Ben McMillen and a wind-blown bases-loaded single by Jake Herrit that could have been caught.

Greensburg Salem's defense, though not charged with an error, did not cover first on a bunt.

Knoch (11-3, 9-2) didn't have problems fielding behind sophomore hurler Jack Bartek. The righty scattered five hits and two runs over six innings.

“Jack pitches with confidence because he knows our defense will make plays behind him,” Knoch catcher Dylan Swarmer said. “He's done a great job.”

Knoch coach Sean O'Donnell said his team was ready for Greensburg Salem and Shaw.

“Our batters saw a lot of sidearm action in batting practice,” O'Donnell said. “Our batters attack the bat early in counts because we figured (Shaw) would try to get ahead of them. He gave us problems the first time, and we made adjustments.

“(Bartek) pounds the zone, and he can do that because of our defense. If we didn't make plays, he'd be a different pitcher.”

Knoch built a 6-0 lead before Greensburg Salem, which hosts first-place Deer Lakes (11-3, 9-1) on Wednesday, scored two in the fourth inning on groundouts by Jon Borbonus and Dajauhn Hertzog. Deer Lakes and Freeport (8-5, 5-4) were postponed Tuesday.

Greensburg Salem assistant coach Anthony Manley said he wasn't pleased with the team's preparation.

“We walked on and off the field and Knoch sprinted,” Manley said.

Wisniewski added, “They made plays and we didn't. That was the difference from the first time we played.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.