Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

Pittsburgh high school roundup: Shaler topples Central Catholic baseball

Staff Reports | Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 10:57 p.m.

Updated 24 minutes ago

With WPIAL playoff berths at a premium, each baseball game carries importance this time of the season.

That holds especially true in Section 1-6A where Shaler and Central Catholic are battling for one of four playoff spots.

Derek Maloney went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Corey Nasiadka added an RBI single for the Titans (10-7, 3-5), who are tied with Central Catholic (8-7, 3-5) for fourth place behind Pine-Richland (13-3, 7-1), North Allegheny (10-4, 5-3) and Butler (10-5, 4-4).

Christian Seelhorst allowed four hits with four strikeouts in four innings to earn the win.

Marshall McGraw took the loss for the Vikings.

Canon-McMillan 1, Baldwin 0 — Zach Rohaley was 3 for 3 and threw a complete game en route to a Section 3-6A win for No. 4 Canon-McMillan (10-5, 9-0).

Mt. Lebanon 6, Allderdice 0 — Mark Linkowski, Hunter Christian and Brock McCormack combined for a perfect game as Mt. Lebanon (11-6, 6-3) won in Section 3-6A. Matt Dalesandro homered for the Blue Devils.

Chartiers Valley 14, Trinity 4 (5 inn.) — Konnor Corchado was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and winning pitcher Tristan Zimmer was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, as Chartiers Valley (8-7, 6-3) won a Section 2-5A game.

Blackhawk 12, Hopewell 1 (5 inn.) — Michael Turconi was 3 for 4 with two home runs, a double and four RBIs as No. 1 Blackhawk (16-0, 11-0) clinched the title in Section 2-4A.

Quaker Valley 6, Central Valley 2 — Ethan Moore hit a three-run home run as Quaker Valley (5-6, 5-6) secured a Section 2-4A win.

Shady Side Academy 8, East Allegheny 0 — Nick Tarasi and John Salvitti each hit two-run doubles in a seven-run fourth inning as Shady Side Academy (6-6, 6-3) won in Section 1-3A.

Softball

Plum 16, Gateway 6 (6 inn.) — MacKenzie Lake and Gabrielle Fischetti each homered as Plum (9-6, 8-4) rolled to a Section 1-5A win.

West Allegheny 11, Mars 1 (5 inn.) — Brooke Wilson was 3 for 3 with five RBIs, and Taylor Cummings also was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, as No. 1 West Allegheny (16-0, 9-0) rolled to a Section 3-5A win.

South Park 17, Brownsville 1 (5 inn.) — Kaitlyn Pavlick was 3 for 3 with a home run and six RBIs, and Grace Albitz had four RBIs as No. 2 South Park (11-2, 9-0) won in Section 3-3A.

South Allegheny 14, Valley 4 — The host Vikings (0-8, 0-7) led 4-1 in the third inning, but South Allegheny (9-1, 6-1) rallied to score a Section 1-3A victory. Sidney Kirkwood hit one of five South Allegheny home runs, and she had a team-best three RBIs.

Charleroi 3, Waynesburg 2 — In Section 3-3A, Taylor Boyd homered in the sixth inning to give Charleroi (2-10, 2-7) a victory.

Chartiers-Houston 15, Burgettstown 0 (3 inn.) — Jessica Ford hit a grand slam, and Kayla Alderson and Kasey Scears each had three hits and two RBIs as No. 3 Chartiers-Houston (12-3, 6-2) won in Section 3-2A.

Sewickley Academy 7, Union 5 — Chandler White and Kaylee Paterson each had three hits and three RBIs as Sewickley Academy (11-2, 9-1) won in Section 1-A.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.