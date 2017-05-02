Pittsburgh high school roundup: Shaler topples Central Catholic baseball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With WPIAL playoff berths at a premium, each baseball game carries importance this time of the season.

That holds especially true in Section 1-6A where Shaler and Central Catholic are battling for one of four playoff spots.

Derek Maloney went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Corey Nasiadka added an RBI single for the Titans (10-7, 3-5), who are tied with Central Catholic (8-7, 3-5) for fourth place behind Pine-Richland (13-3, 7-1), North Allegheny (10-4, 5-3) and Butler (10-5, 4-4).

Christian Seelhorst allowed four hits with four strikeouts in four innings to earn the win.

Marshall McGraw took the loss for the Vikings.

Canon-McMillan 1, Baldwin 0 — Zach Rohaley was 3 for 3 and threw a complete game en route to a Section 3-6A win for No. 4 Canon-McMillan (10-5, 9-0).

Mt. Lebanon 6, Allderdice 0 — Mark Linkowski, Hunter Christian and Brock McCormack combined for a perfect game as Mt. Lebanon (11-6, 6-3) won in Section 3-6A. Matt Dalesandro homered for the Blue Devils.

Chartiers Valley 14, Trinity 4 (5 inn.) — Konnor Corchado was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and winning pitcher Tristan Zimmer was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, as Chartiers Valley (8-7, 6-3) won a Section 2-5A game.

Blackhawk 12, Hopewell 1 (5 inn.) — Michael Turconi was 3 for 4 with two home runs, a double and four RBIs as No. 1 Blackhawk (16-0, 11-0) clinched the title in Section 2-4A.

Quaker Valley 6, Central Valley 2 — Ethan Moore hit a three-run home run as Quaker Valley (5-6, 5-6) secured a Section 2-4A win.

Shady Side Academy 8, East Allegheny 0 — Nick Tarasi and John Salvitti each hit two-run doubles in a seven-run fourth inning as Shady Side Academy (6-6, 6-3) won in Section 1-3A.

Softball

Plum 16, Gateway 6 (6 inn.) — MacKenzie Lake and Gabrielle Fischetti each homered as Plum (9-6, 8-4) rolled to a Section 1-5A win.

West Allegheny 11, Mars 1 (5 inn.) — Brooke Wilson was 3 for 3 with five RBIs, and Taylor Cummings also was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, as No. 1 West Allegheny (16-0, 9-0) rolled to a Section 3-5A win.

South Park 17, Brownsville 1 (5 inn.) — Kaitlyn Pavlick was 3 for 3 with a home run and six RBIs, and Grace Albitz had four RBIs as No. 2 South Park (11-2, 9-0) won in Section 3-3A.

South Allegheny 14, Valley 4 — The host Vikings (0-8, 0-7) led 4-1 in the third inning, but South Allegheny (9-1, 6-1) rallied to score a Section 1-3A victory. Sidney Kirkwood hit one of five South Allegheny home runs, and she had a team-best three RBIs.

Charleroi 3, Waynesburg 2 — In Section 3-3A, Taylor Boyd homered in the sixth inning to give Charleroi (2-10, 2-7) a victory.

Chartiers-Houston 15, Burgettstown 0 (3 inn.) — Jessica Ford hit a grand slam, and Kayla Alderson and Kasey Scears each had three hits and two RBIs as No. 3 Chartiers-Houston (12-3, 6-2) won in Section 3-2A.

Sewickley Academy 7, Union 5 — Chandler White and Kaylee Paterson each had three hits and three RBIs as Sewickley Academy (11-2, 9-1) won in Section 1-A.