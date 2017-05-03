Springdale takes down Leechburg to seal playoff berth

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Springdale baseball team figured it was its day when a runner tagged up at third and scored on a foul fly to the catcher.

The Dynamos punched their ticket to the WPIAL Class A playoffs with a 12-3 victory over Leechburg on Wednesday.

Dylan Hargenrader pitched 5 2⁄ 3 innings, struck out eight and yielded just five hits. He helped his own cause with a pair of doubles and three runs scored — including one on a sacrifice fly to the catcher.

Anthony Mangee made a nice play along the foul line on a pop up by Logan Baur. Mangee's momentum took him toward the Springdale dugout. Pitcher John Sorisio had come over to help out in case the ball was fair.

Hargenrader then made his mad dash.

“I look over and saw nobody was covering home, and I figured I'd take a chance on it,” Hargenrader said. “This was a big team win. Everybody was hitting the ball and everybody was heads-up on the bases.”

“It was just a heads-up play,” Dynamos coach Jim Hastings said. “I was saying ‘no, don't go,' and he had the wherewithal to tag up. He's an athletic kid, and he beat it. If he gets thrown out, I wouldn't have been happy.”

The victory at West Leechburg Field sealed a playoff spot for Springdale (4-8, 3-5).

Leechburg (2-10, 1-6) was eliminated from the playoff chase. Even if the Blue Devils win their final two games and the Dynamos lose their final two, Springdale advances because it swept the season series from Leechburg.

“We thought we could make the playoffs,” Hastings said of his team's preseason prospectus. “We knew we were inexperienced. We had some seniors and upperclassmen who hadn't played a whole lot. There was a learning curve for some of these guys.”

Devin Wilks, Levi Hargenrader and Baur had three singles each for Springdale. The Dynamos stole six bases.

For Leechburg, it was the same bugaboo that's been plaguing the team the past two seasons — errors.

“You can't have seven errors in the book,” Blue Devils coach Ed Kriger said. “Those were made by some of our better players. We didn't have very good at-bats. All phases of our game broke down today.”

Springdale scored six unearned runs.

Leechburg had taken a 2-0 lead in the second when Sorisio drove in two runs with a double to right center.

Corey Kerecz scored on a wild pitch in the fourth to bring the Blue Devils to within 5-3.

But Springdale broke the game open with two runs in the sixth and four in the seventh.

Baur's two-run single proved to be the big hit in the seventh.

Camirin Cicolini recorded the last four outs after Hargenrader was lifted when he reached the 100-pitch mark.

George Guido is a freelance writer.