Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Baseball

Springdale takes down Leechburg to seal playoff berth

George Guido | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 10:18 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Springdale pitcher Dylan Hargenrader delivers against Leechburg Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in West Leechburg.

Updated less than a minute ago

The Springdale baseball team figured it was its day when a runner tagged up at third and scored on a foul fly to the catcher.

The Dynamos punched their ticket to the WPIAL Class A playoffs with a 12-3 victory over Leechburg on Wednesday.

Dylan Hargenrader pitched 5 23 innings, struck out eight and yielded just five hits. He helped his own cause with a pair of doubles and three runs scored — including one on a sacrifice fly to the catcher.

Anthony Mangee made a nice play along the foul line on a pop up by Logan Baur. Mangee's momentum took him toward the Springdale dugout. Pitcher John Sorisio had come over to help out in case the ball was fair.

Hargenrader then made his mad dash.

“I look over and saw nobody was covering home, and I figured I'd take a chance on it,” Hargenrader said. “This was a big team win. Everybody was hitting the ball and everybody was heads-up on the bases.”

“It was just a heads-up play,” Dynamos coach Jim Hastings said. “I was saying ‘no, don't go,' and he had the wherewithal to tag up. He's an athletic kid, and he beat it. If he gets thrown out, I wouldn't have been happy.”

The victory at West Leechburg Field sealed a playoff spot for Springdale (4-8, 3-5).

Leechburg (2-10, 1-6) was eliminated from the playoff chase. Even if the Blue Devils win their final two games and the Dynamos lose their final two, Springdale advances because it swept the season series from Leechburg.

“We thought we could make the playoffs,” Hastings said of his team's preseason prospectus. “We knew we were inexperienced. We had some seniors and upperclassmen who hadn't played a whole lot. There was a learning curve for some of these guys.”

Devin Wilks, Levi Hargenrader and Baur had three singles each for Springdale. The Dynamos stole six bases.

For Leechburg, it was the same bugaboo that's been plaguing the team the past two seasons — errors.

“You can't have seven errors in the book,” Blue Devils coach Ed Kriger said. “Those were made by some of our better players. We didn't have very good at-bats. All phases of our game broke down today.”

Springdale scored six unearned runs.

Leechburg had taken a 2-0 lead in the second when Sorisio drove in two runs with a double to right center.

Corey Kerecz scored on a wild pitch in the fourth to bring the Blue Devils to within 5-3.

But Springdale broke the game open with two runs in the sixth and four in the seventh.

Baur's two-run single proved to be the big hit in the seventh.

Camirin Cicolini recorded the last four outs after Hargenrader was lifted when he reached the 100-pitch mark.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.