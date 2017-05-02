Westmoreland high school roundup: First-place Hempfield baseball edges Plum

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Isaiah DiAndreth and Charlie Varriano each had two hits and an RBI to help the Hempfield baseball team earn an 8-7 win over Plum and move into sole possession of first place in Section 2-6A on Tuesday afternoon.

Jake Anderson earned the win, and Brandon Brose the save for the Spartans (11-7, 6-2), who have won two straight after dropping games to Butler and Norwin last week.

Connellsville 4, Penn-Trafford 3(10 inn.) — Josh Spiegel was 2 for 3 with a home run and Ben Mongelluzo was 2 for 5 with an RBI but Penn-Trafford (9-5, 4-4) dropped a Section 2-6A game at Connellsville (6-7, 3-5). The Falcons scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.

Franklin Regional 14, Thomas Jefferson4 — Joe Constantin earned the win on the mound as Franklin Regional (9-4, 8-3) cruised to a Section 3-5A victory.

Yough 14, Derry 7 — In Section 1-4A, Dom Charletta was 5 for 5 with a double and three RBIs, and Dom Koch and Dylan O'Rourke each went 3 for 4 as Yough (7-7, 4-7) earned a victory. Alex Ulery was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Derry (8-6, 5-5).

Waynesburg 15, Southmoreland 0 (5 inn.) — Cade Richter took the loss for Southmoreland (0-12, 0-10) in a Section 3-3A defeat.

Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Geibel 0 (4 inn.) — Neal McDermott threw three no-hit innings with nine strikeouts and also went 3 for 4 with two triples and two RBIs as No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic (7-2, 7-1) won in Section 2-A.

Antonio Cavallo had a three-run double for GCC.

Jeannette 12, Mapletown 0 (5 inn.) — Mike Pompei threw a one-hitter with five strikeouts and had two hits and two RBIs as Jeannette (8-4, 6-2) won in Section 2-A.

Tyler Elliott had three RBIs, and Tre Cunningham, Brendt Billeck and Seth Howard all had two RBIs.

Ligonier Valley 10, Saltsburg 2 — Hunter Mills and Nick Nepa each had three hits, and winning pitcher Garrett Custer blasted a grand slam in the sixth inning as Ligonier Valley (9-7, 8-6) won a District 6 Heritage Conference game.

Softball

Hempfield 9, Norwin 0 — Morgan Ryan threw a three-hitter with eight strikeouts and also hit a three-run home run to help No. 1 Hempfield (17-0, 9-0) to a Section 2-6A win. Laura Fox was 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Spartans.

Latrobe 8, Fox Chapel 1 — Sarah Blair was 3 for 4 with a two-run home run, and Kiley Myers threw a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts as No. 5 Latrobe (8-5, 7-2) earned a win in Section 2-6A.

Mt. Pleasant 13, Derry 1 (5 inn.) — Christiana Czegan and Chloe Poulich each hit two home runs and had three RBIs to help Mt. Pleasant (9-2, 7-2) win in Section 1-4A.

Winning pitcher Meadow Uncapher had a double and home run, and Autumn Shogun and Nikki Klejka each had three hits for the Vikings. Chelsea Bisi tripled for Derry (4-7, 3-6).

Yough 13, Elizabeth Forward 0 (5 inn.)— Alona Sleith, Hailey Warrick and Karlie Clark all homered and Olivia Miller was 4 for 4 as No. 1 Yough (14-1, 10-0) won in Section 2-4A.

Kierra Waywood threw a five-hitter with five strikeouts and also had two hits for the Cougars.

Greensburg Central Catholic 15, Shady Side Academy 5 — In Section 2-2A, Haley Moore was 3 for 5 with two doubles and six RBIs, and Bella Skatell was 5 for 5 with two RBIs to help Greensburg Central Catholic (3-3, 3-2) earn a win.

Ligonier Valley 16, Hollidaysburg 1(3 inn.) — Abigail Turcheck had three hits, including two home runs and seven RBIs, as Ligonier Valley (13-2) won a nonconference game. Her grand slam secured the mercy-rule victory.

Boys tennis

Penn-Trafford junior Turner Price defeated junior teammate Kevin Lee, 6-0, 6-1, to claim the Section 1-AAA singles title at Club Sport and Health on Tuesday. Both players advanced to the WPIAL singles tournament, which begins Thursday at Bethel Park.

Track and field

The Norwin boys and girls track and field teams advanced to Monday's WPIAL Class AAA team championship meet after winning at their semifinals site Tuesday.

The boys defeated Franklin Regional, Connellsville, West Mifflin and Canon-McMillan. The girls beat Franklin Regional, Trinity and Canon-McMillan. The five-time defending WPIAL champion Hempfield girls also advanced to the finals after defeating Baldwin, Mt. Pleasant and Uniontown.

The Latrobe boys and girls each finished second at their semifinal at Seneca Valley and failed to advance.

In Class AA, the host Derry boys advanced to the WPIAL finals after defeating Washington and Riverview.

The Southmoreland boys and girls and Greensburg Central Catholic and Derry girls failed to advance.